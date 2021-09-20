13 Coffee Products You Can Get In Canada If You're Seriously Obsessed With Caffeine
If your day doesn't officially start until you've had your cup (or two) of coffee, then you can appreciate a great mug or tool.
Whether you do a daily Starbucks run or prefer to grind your own beans, here are 13 coffee-related products that you might love.
Matteo's Sugar Free Coffee Flavouring Syrup
Price: $8.99
Details: Spice up your daily drink with a splash of this keto-friendly flavouring syrup that has zero calories and sugar. If you can't quite give up your love for the sweet stuff though, try the Torani Vanilla Syrup instead.
Coffee Scoop with Bag Clip
Price: $10.99
Details: This 2-in-1 coffee scoop and bag clip will look super sleek on your coffee cart and keep your beans fresh. It measures out 20 millilitres, so you won't need any extra measurements.
SHARDOR Electric Coffee Grinder Mill
Price: $29.99
Details: There's nothing quite like fresh ground coffee and while the pre-ground stuff is convenient, we recommend trying to make your own. This little grinder is the perfect entryway into making your own blends and you can also use it for herbs and nuts.
Danica Matte Black Stoneware Coffee Maker
Price: $18
Details: While we love a fancy coffee machine, sometimes it's nice to go back to basics. With your new homemade grounds, make a classic drip coffee with this coffee maker that you can place right on your favourite mug.
Ember Mug 2 Black 10 Oz
Price: $149.95
Details: Sick of your coffee going cold before you finish it? This genius mug is the solution you never knew you needed. It maintains your drink to your favourite temperature for 1.5 hours and is rechargeable with the included charging coaster.
NEWCITY Coffee Mug Warmer
Price: $32.29 (
$39.99)
Details: If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to the Ember mug, you can get this warming plate instead. It has five temperature settings and will automatically turn on when you place your mug on it.
Stamp Stitch Create Extra Wide Rolled Cotton Rope Basket With Removable Birch Wood Tray
Price: $79
Details: Like having your coffee in bed? This beautiful handmade tray by Canadian Jeanette Smith is the perfect way to curl up with your mug on a Sunday morning. The birch insert is removable and coated to prevent stains.
Yeti Rambler 414 Ml Mug With Magslider Lid
Price: $39.99
Details: This sturdy mug is made to withstand the great outdoors and is insulated, comes with a sliding lid and dishwasher safe. You can also use it for oatmeal or soup when camping and the handle makes for easy gripping.
Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
Price: $44.25
Details: If you like your coffee cold then this cold brew maker is the perfect low-maintenance solution that you can just leave in the fridge to do its magic overnight. You can also use it to make delicious iced teas.
Kikkerland Reusable Ice Cubes
Price: $8.37 (
$16.22)
Details: Keep your iced coffee from getting watered down and bland with these reusable ice cubes that you can just rinse and throw in the freezer when you're done. The pack comes with 30 cubes, so you can use them for multiple drinks at a time.
Basd Organic Arabica Coffee Scrub
Price: $18.96
Details: If your love for coffee goes beyond the mug, then you should try this body scrub that'll instantly perk you up in the morning. Besides organic ground coffee, your skin will benefit from sweet almond oil, vitamin E, sea salt and coconut sugar.
RECAPS Coffee Pod Kitchen Organizer Storage Holder Drawer
Price: $48.99
Details: You can display those beautiful glistening pods of energy boosters in this tempered glass drawer. It can fit up to 40 Nespresso Vertuoline pods. And if you're a Keurig lover, Keurig made a K-cup organizer for $29.99.
La Republica Organic Mushroom Coffee
Price: $28.23
Details: Mushroom coffee is an up-and-coming coffee alternative that has less caffeine, resulting in fewer jitters and tummy problems. This one is mixed with some instant coffee if you're not ready to fully dive into this trendy bevy.