Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals

13 Coffee Products You Can Get In Canada If You're Seriously Obsessed With Caffeine

Give me all the energy! ☕

13 Coffee Products You Can Get In Canada If You're Seriously Obsessed With Caffeine
@ember | Instagram, @takeyausa | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If your day doesn't officially start until you've had your cup (or two) of coffee, then you can appreciate a great mug or tool.

Whether you do a daily Starbucks run or prefer to grind your own beans, here are 13 coffee-related products that you might love.

Matteo's Sugar Free Coffee Flavouring Syrup

Amazon Canada

Price: $8.99

Details: Spice up your daily drink with a splash of this keto-friendly flavouring syrup that has zero calories and sugar. If you can't quite give up your love for the sweet stuff though, try the Torani Vanilla Syrup instead.

$8.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Coffee Scoop with Bag Clip

Amazon Canada

Price: $10.99

Details: This 2-in-1 coffee scoop and bag clip will look super sleek on your coffee cart and keep your beans fresh. It measures out 20 millilitres, so you won't need any extra measurements.

$10.99 On AMAZON CANADA

SHARDOR Electric Coffee Grinder Mill

Amazon Canada

Price: $29.99

Details: There's nothing quite like fresh ground coffee and while the pre-ground stuff is convenient, we recommend trying to make your own. This little grinder is the perfect entryway into making your own blends and you can also use it for herbs and nuts.

$29.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Danica Matte Black Stoneware Coffee Maker

Simons

Price: $18

Details: While we love a fancy coffee machine, sometimes it's nice to go back to basics. With your new homemade grounds, make a classic drip coffee with this coffee maker that you can place right on your favourite mug.

$18 On SIMONS

Ember Mug 2 Black 10 Oz

Indigo

Price: $149.95

Details: Sick of your coffee going cold before you finish it? This genius mug is the solution you never knew you needed. It maintains your drink to your favourite temperature for 1.5 hours and is rechargeable with the included charging coaster.

$149.95 on INDIGO

NEWCITY Coffee Mug Warmer 

Amazon Canada

Price: $32.29 ($39.99)

Details: If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to the Ember mug, you can get this warming plate instead. It has five temperature settings and will automatically turn on when you place your mug on it.

$32.29 On AMAZON CANADA

Stamp Stitch Create Extra Wide Rolled Cotton Rope Basket With Removable Birch Wood Tray

Simons

Price: $79

Details: Like having your coffee in bed? This beautiful handmade tray by Canadian Jeanette Smith is the perfect way to curl up with your mug on a Sunday morning. The birch insert is removable and coated to prevent stains.

$79 On SIMONS

Yeti Rambler 414 Ml Mug With Magslider Lid

Price: $39.99

Details: This sturdy mug is made to withstand the great outdoors and is insulated, comes with a sliding lid and dishwasher safe. You can also use it for oatmeal or soup when camping and the handle makes for easy gripping.

$39.99 On YETI

Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Amazon Canada

Price: $44.25

Details: If you like your coffee cold then this cold brew maker is the perfect low-maintenance solution that you can just leave in the fridge to do its magic overnight. You can also use it to make delicious iced teas.

$44.25 On AMAZON CANADA

Kikkerland Reusable Ice Cubes

Amazon Canada

Price: $8.37 ($16.22)

Details: Keep your iced coffee from getting watered down and bland with these reusable ice cubes that you can just rinse and throw in the freezer when you're done. The pack comes with 30 cubes, so you can use them for multiple drinks at a time.

$8.37 On AMAZON CANADA

Basd Organic Arabica Coffee Scrub

Price: $18.96

Details: If your love for coffee goes beyond the mug, then you should try this body scrub that'll instantly perk you up in the morning. Besides organic ground coffee, your skin will benefit from sweet almond oil, vitamin E, sea salt and coconut sugar.

$18.96 On AMAZON CANADA

RECAPS Coffee Pod Kitchen Organizer Storage Holder Drawer

Amazon Canada

Price: $48.99

Details: You can display those beautiful glistening pods of energy boosters in this tempered glass drawer. It can fit up to 40 Nespresso Vertuoline pods. And if you're a Keurig lover, Keurig made a K-cup organizer for $29.99.

$48.99 On AMAZON CANADA

La Republica Organic Mushroom Coffee

Price: $28.23

Details: Mushroom coffee is an up-and-coming coffee alternative that has less caffeine, resulting in fewer jitters and tummy problems. This one is mixed with some instant coffee if you're not ready to fully dive into this trendy bevy.

$28.23 On AMAZON CANADA

From Your Site Articles

These Companies In Ontario Are Giving Cash To Workers Who Get Vaccinated

Get a dose and some cash.

Elton Law | Dreamstime, Jevanto | Dreamstime

While there are plenty of reasons to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some people can add extra cash to the list.

Some companies in Ontario are incentivizing their employees to get vaccinated by offering them extra money to do so.

Keep Reading Show less

This Convertible Coffee Table From Amazon Canada Is Perfect If You Love To WFH On Your Couch

It's currently on sale and you can get 15% off!

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Since the pandemic forced many Canadians to work from home, a lot of us got used to it, in fact, most of us want to continue working remotely indefinitely.

Keep Reading Show less

12 Flannel Bed Sheets You Can Buy Online For Ultimate Cozy Fall Vibes

Excuse me while I execute Operation Hibernate. 💤

@casper | Instagram, @casper | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I don't know about you, but one of my favourite things to do is hit the hay. IMO, nothing beats climbing into a soft bed that's been made up with cozy flannel sheets, especially on a crisp autumn evening.

Keep Reading Show less

23 Canadian Brands You Probably Didn't Know Were Founded Right Here At Home

From shiny jewelry to firm mattresses and everything in between! 🇨🇦

@herschelsupply | Instagram, @arcteryx | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Canada is known for its crazy winters and mega-artists like Drake and Justin Bieber, but one thing it doesn't get enough recognition for is its amazing roster of lifestyle and apparel brands.

Keep Reading Show less