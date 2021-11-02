21 Gifts For The Foodie Who Loves To Cook, Eat & Drink To Their Heart's Content
All sorts of ideas from kitchen gadgets to local artisan creations.
We all know all that one friend who's always trying new recipes or introducing us to trendy restaurants and different cuisines.
While they may have tried their fair share of kitchen gadgets and subscription services in the past, you're bound to find a gift on this list that will impress the hell out of them this holiday season.
Gourmet Inspirations Rubs & Seasonings Set
Price: $50
Details: Winnepeg-based Peter Fehr is the culinary genius behind his brand Gourmet Inspirations using fresh Canadian ingredients. This flavourful set of six rubs and seasonings will take their dishes to the next level.
Fable The Tall Glasses (Set Of 4)
Price: $75
Details: These gorgeous glasses from Vancouver-based brand Fable look delicate but are crafted in Japan with an ion-toughening method for extra durability. They're perfect for the stylish minimalist. They're also available as short glasses for $65.
Spärkel Beverage System
Price: $139.99
Details: If they love their drinks sparkling then this Spärkel beverage system can turn anything into a fizzy beverage. What's unique is that it doesn't require a CO2 canister, instead, it uses a carbonating powder (it comes with a pack of ten) and has five levels of bubbliness to choose from.
Mano Verde 2-in-1 Eco-Design Germinator & Seeds
Price: $60
Details: Microgreens add so much flavour to sandwiches, soups and salads and you can gift them this kit to grow their own at home. It comes with a bamboo and melamine germinator and two packs of seeds to get them started.
EATABLE Trio Of Gourmet Popcorn
Price: $27.95
Details: EATABLE is a BIPOC-owned gourmet popcorn company based out of Toronto and their spirit-infused popcorn flavours are sophisticated and fun. This trio comes with tequila, whisky and champagne flavours for their next holiday movie marathon.
KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
Price: $49.99 (
$89.99)
Details: For the person who loves to bake but is still mixing everything by hand, you can gift them this five-speed hand mixer. If you have a bigger budget, you could also spoil them with a cordless Kitchenaid appliance or a Kitchenaid standing mixer attachment, too.
Our Place Always Pan
Price: $195
Details: If your foodie friend could only have one pan, it would probably be the Always Pan because it can do it all! It's available in ten beautiful colours and comes with a wooden spoon and steamer basket.
Bamboo Cookbook Holder
Price: $19.99
Details: This adjustable bamboo stand can help keep recipe books and tablets free from nasty food splatters. It has two little clips to keep them on the right page and they can adjust the angle depending on their height.
Dash Aircrisp Compact 1.2L Air Fryer, Black
Price: $79.50
Details: This mini air fryer is perfect for small spaces or the person who lives alone and doesn't need to cook huge portions. If you're looking for more air fryer options, there are a bunch you can buy on Amazon Canada, too.
Cuisinart Defrosting Tray
Price: $30.99
Details: This thawing tray will defrost meats faster without having to throw them in the microwave. It's non-stick so it'll be easy to clean with a sponge and soap afterwards.
Eccolo Large Recipe Binder
Price: $32
Details: If they're constantly collecting recipes from all around the world, this binder will give them somewhere to keep them. You can take it one step further by pre-filling it with a curated list of recipes.
Fox Run Marble Rolling Pin And Base
Price: $21.79
Details: For avid bakers, this rolling pin is a must-have. It's made with real marble to keep their dough cool and comes with a base so it doesn't roll away on the counter.
Lucky Iron Fish
Price: $55
Details: For anyone suffering from an iron deficiency, this handy little tool naturally adds the supplement to their food or water when they cook with it. A portion of the purchase goes towards helping undernourished communities around the world, so it's a gift that does good, too.
Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden
Price: $129.95
Details: An aero garden is a great way for foodies to grow their favourite herbs all year round and this one is relatively compact, sleek and comes with three pod slots.
Mepal Ellipse Fruit & Veggie Pot
Price: $24.99
Details: Nobody likes soggy fruits and this genius container will keep their fruits and veggies fresh when they're on the go. It also comes with a slim fork that slides right in between the container gaps to make it even more convenient.
Drizzle Raw Honey Taster Trio Gift Set
Price: $24.99
Details: Drizzle honey is sustainably harvested in Alberta and this little trio is a great way to test some of their superfood-infused flavours. It comes with one plain raw honey, one turmeric honey and one cinnamon-flavoured honey.
U Main Halloumi and Cheese Curds Making Kit
Price: $46
Details: If making things from scratch is their idea of a good time, you can treat them to this cheese-making kit that comes with all the ingredients they need to make up to 10 kg of squeaky cheese. There's also a vegan version for your plant-based friends!
Baskits Canadiana L
Price: $85
Details: A gift basket is a really practical gift since it's already curated with yummy snacks and packaged beautifully. This one is filled with Canadian brands and comes in a reusable rustic crate.
Dimanche Matin Breakfast In Bed Set
Price: $40
Details: This breakfast kit is the perfect rainy day companion for the person who loves to be cozy. It comes with a jar of strawberry and basil spread, a bag of whole bean coffee from Faro Roastery, a bag of pancake mix by Muff & Co and a Sunday morning crossword puzzle.
Abiding Citizen The Luckygirl Cocktail Kit
Price: $45
Details: What's a good meal without a delicious drink? This set of small-batch cocktail enhancers comes with a simple syrup, lemon-lime shrub and lavender bitters to make bartender-level creations at home.
VICTORIA Cast Iron Egg Skillet
Price: $24.93+
Details: A cast iron skillet is one of the most versatile tools to keep on hand and this one is the perfect size for dips, pies, and so much more. It comes in six different sizes and a square version, too.