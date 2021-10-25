Trending Tags

7 Of The Best Air Fryers On Amazon Canada & A Bunch Are On Sale Right Now

Psst... they'd make a great holiday gift! 🎁

7 Of The Best Air Fryers On Amazon Canada & A Bunch Are On Sale Right Now
Amazon Canada, @instantpotofficial | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Air fryers have become a really popular kitchen gadget in many homes because of how quick and easy they are to use. They use less oil than a traditional fryer, are easier to clean than a sheet pan, and heat up faster than an oven, so it's no wonder everyone loves them!

If you're unsure which one is the best for you (or your friend as a gift this holiday season), we've gathered seven of the most popular brands on Amazon Canada — some of which are on sale for a super low price.

Utopia Kitchen 3.2-Quart Air Fryer

May Ning | Narcity

​Price: $66.99

Details: This little air fryer is perfect for smaller kitchens if you live alone or with one other person. I love how simple the dials are and how it can heat up to 390 degrees with a 30-minute dial timer.

$66.99 On AMAZON CANADA

T-fal 4.4-Quart Air Fryer 

​Amazon Canada

Price: $99.99 ($149.99)

Details: This medium-sized air fryer can fit a whole chicken and run for up to an hour straight. It's made of nice stainless steel that'll look great on your countertop.

$99.99 On AMAZON CANADA

COSORI 5.8-Quart Air Fryer

Price: $118.99 ($160)

Details: This sleek air fryer has 11 easy-to-use presets like 'french fries' and 'bacon.' It can heat up to 400 degrees and has these really cool shake and keep warm functions. Alternatively, you get the smartphone-compatible version for $142.

$118.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid 6 In 1 For 6-Quart Instant Pots

Amazon Canada

Price: $99.95

Details: If you already have a 6-quart Instant Pot, you can actually transform it into an air fryer with this lid attachment (check the listing for compatible Instant Pots!). You can also get this Instant Pot Pro Crisp for $253.55 if you need the Instant Pot too or this Instant Pot air fryer for $139.99.

$99.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Ultrean 6-Quart Air Fryer

Amazon Canada

Price: $89.99 ($149.99)

Details: With the $40 coupon available on the website, you can score this Ultrean air fryer for under $90. It has a temperature range between 180 - 400 degrees, eight preset times and temperatures and a timer you can set for up to 30 minutes.

$89.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 6-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology

Amazon Canada

Price: $199.97

Details: You can cook your main and your side simultaneously with this two-drawer air fryer. You can air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate all your favourite foods, and have two different settings going on at the same time.

$199.97 On AMAZON CANADA

Innsky 10.6-Quart Air Fryer 

Amazon Canada

Price: $139.99 ($179.99)

Details: If you have the countertop space for it, this huge air fryer is a worthy investment. It has preset options to air fry, bake, grill, broil, roast, toast, rotisserie and dehydrate whatever you want. You can also add the $40 coupon option to bring the price down.

$139.99 On AMAZON CANADA

