These Kitchen Appliances Are On Sale & You Can Give Your Home The Upgrade Of Your Dreams
Coast Appliances has deals on fridges, dishwashers and more!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Whether you're a new homeowner, a landlord, or if you're just looking to give your kitchen an upgrade, you can save hundreds on the appliances you need at Coast Appliances. The Canadian retailer based out of Vancouver carries popular brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.
If you're on the hunt for kitchen appliances specifically, there are a bunch of great deals on their website for each brand. For example, you can save up to $1,200 when you buy multiple built-in appliances from KitchenAid.
Shopping for a new fridge? You can get this Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator in Stainless for $2,445.99 (originally $3,195.99). It has an ice and water dispenser!
If you're tired of washing dishes by hand, this Whirlpool - 55 dBA Built-In Dishwasher in Stainless is on sale for $595.99 (originally $745.99). It's great if you have a large family or a bunch of roommates living with you.
Besides kitchen appliances, you can also find some laundry appliances on sale, too. You can get this Samsung Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer set for $1,044 each (originally $1,344.99 each).
Coast Appliances
For a limited time, you can save on kitchen and home appliances when you buy them from Coast Appliances The retailer has a price match guarantee of up to 30 days, plus free local delivery on purchases over $995, and financing options.