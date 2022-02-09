Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

These Kitchen Appliances Are On Sale & You Can Give Your Home The Upgrade Of Your Dreams

Coast Appliances has deals on fridges, dishwashers and more!

Commerce Writer
These Kitchen Appliances Are On Sale & You Can Give Your Home The Upgrade Of Your Dreams
@coastappliances | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you're a new homeowner, a landlord, or if you're just looking to give your kitchen an upgrade, you can save hundreds on the appliances you need at Coast Appliances. The Canadian retailer based out of Vancouver carries popular brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.

If you're on the hunt for kitchen appliances specifically, there are a bunch of great deals on their website for each brand. For example, you can save up to $1,200 when you buy multiple built-in appliances from KitchenAid.

Shopping for a new fridge? You can get this Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator in Stainless for $2,445.99 (originally $3,195.99). It has an ice and water dispenser!

If you're tired of washing dishes by hand, this Whirlpool - 55 dBA Built-In Dishwasher in Stainless is on sale for $595.99 (originally $745.99). It's great if you have a large family or a bunch of roommates living with you.

Besides kitchen appliances, you can also find some laundry appliances on sale, too. You can get this Samsung Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer set for $1,044 each (originally $1,344.99 each).

Coast Appliances

For a limited time, you can save on kitchen and home appliances when you buy them from Coast Appliances The retailer has a price match guarantee of up to 30 days, plus free local delivery on purchases over $995, and financing options.

Coast Appliances
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Dell Laptops Are 30% Off But The Sale Is Only On For The Next Two Days

You can also save on monitors, gaming PCs, computer accessories and more.

@dell | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We all know the annoyance of dealing with a laggy computer or one that doesn't hold much of a charge anymore. If you're going through that struggle right now, then it's the perfect time to check out Dell's 48 Hour Sale where you can save up to 30% on laptops.

Keep Reading Show less

17 Useful Products That Made Me Realize, Damn, I'm Officially An Adult

I never thought this day would come. 😅

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I never thought the day would come when products like air purifiers and electric fabric shavers would actually excite me. Yet, here I am, absolutely delighted by the thought of organizing my kitchen and optimizing the humidity levels in my apartment.

Keep Reading Show less
fashion & clothing

Dynamite Is Having A Sale & Here Are 7 Cute Items You Can Buy Under $11

You can get an extra 30% off sale items.

@dynamiteclothing | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With quality basics and gorgeous statement pieces, it's no wonder that clothing store Dynamite is so popular among Canadian shoppers.

Keep Reading Show less
fashion & clothing

Nike Canada's Winter Sale Is On Now & You Can Get 30% Off Hundreds Of Items Online

Including joggers, jackets, leggings and more!

@nikesportswear | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're in the mood to shop for stylish athletic attire, Nike Canada is having an online winter sale right now. You can get up to 30% off all kinds of items like tracksuits, hoodies and select sports bras.

Keep Reading Show less