This New Toronto Restaurant Has A Lush Heated Terrace With Views Of The CN Tower
It's inspired by "the romance of travel".
The warm weather may be behind us, but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to leafy surroundings and terrace dates.
EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace recently opened in Toronto's Ritz-Carlton on September 1, 2021, and it's a stunning place to enjoy a meal.
The dreamy terrace is filled with leafy decor and cozy fireplaces to keep you warm, and you can enjoy views of Simcoe Park and the CN Tower.
The menu features earth-to-table dishes inspired by gastropub classics like apple bacon focaccia and curry lamb shank. There are also a variety of cocktails as well as desserts like pineapple upside-down cake.
If you're already missing those summer patio dates, you can take a trip to this spot where you can forget all about the cold.
EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Elevated pub fare
Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new restaurant and its leafy terrace will give you summer vibes year-round.
