9 Heated Patios In Toronto Where You Can Indulge In Food & Drinks Without Freezing
Some spots are serving warm cocktails, too. 🍷
Despite the cold, patio season is still in full swing at these restaurants around Toronto with heated terraces.
Due to restrictions coming into effect on January 5, indoor dining will not be available at Ontario venues, but you can enjoy a meal or drinks outdoors at these winter patios in the city.
Eighteen30
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort food
Address: 9 Clarence Square, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Eighteen30 has a leafy, heated tent where you can sip cocktails and enjoy comfort food like burgers and pizza.
Fox On John
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: British
Address: 106 John St. #3, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Starting January 5, this restaurant is offering outdoor dining on its "Fox and Fire" patio, which is filled with heaters and bonfires. There are complimentary blankets and warm cocktails to keep you cozy. What's more, the entire menu is capped at $20.22 for the month of January to celebrate the New Year.
Bar Neon
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 1226 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in Mediterranean-inspired dishes and sip warm drinks like mulled wine on this magical winter patio.
Blackjack BBQ
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: BBQ Fusion
Address: 1044 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Flame-grilled burgers and smoked chicken wings await at this twinkling, heated patio.
Chula Taberna Mexicana
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 1058 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy authentic Mexican fare like tacos and burritos while staying warm at this restaurant, which boasts two heated and covered patios.
Miga
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Korean
Address: 2382 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is located in Mississauga, but its enchanting winter patio makes it worth the trip. The cozy patio is open on select days for guests to enjoy Korean BBQ in a winter wonderland.
Aura
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Global
Address: 686 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant recently opened in 2021, and it has a gorgeous heated patio described as a "mythical forest." You can dine beneath a canopy of vines overlooking an enchanting mural.
Harbour 60
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 60 Harbour St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This luxurious winter patio will make you forget you're outdoors. Complete with art installations and crystal chandeliers, it's the ultimate spot to treat yourself.
Bellwoods Brewpub
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 124 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip a variety of draft beers and indulge in pub fare on this heated street-side patio.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.