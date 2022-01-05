Trending Tags

9 Heated Patios In Toronto Where You Can Indulge In Food & Drinks Without Freezing

Some spots are serving warm cocktails, too. 🍷

@bar_neon | Instagram, @tinjoii | Instagram

Despite the cold, patio season is still in full swing at these restaurants around Toronto with heated terraces.

Due to restrictions coming into effect on January 5, indoor dining will not be available at Ontario venues, but you can enjoy a meal or drinks outdoors at these winter patios in the city.

Eighteen30

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Comfort food

Address: 9 Clarence Square, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Eighteen30 has a leafy, heated tent where you can sip cocktails and enjoy comfort food like burgers and pizza.

Menu

Fox On John

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: British

Address: 106 John St. #3, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Starting January 5, this restaurant is offering outdoor dining on its "Fox and Fire" patio, which is filled with heaters and bonfires. There are complimentary blankets and warm cocktails to keep you cozy. What's more, the entire menu is capped at $20.22 for the month of January to celebrate the New Year.

Menu

Bar Neon

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 1226 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Indulge in Mediterranean-inspired dishes and sip warm drinks like mulled wine on this magical winter patio.

Menu

Blackjack BBQ

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: BBQ Fusion

Address: 1044 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Flame-grilled burgers and smoked chicken wings await at this twinkling, heated patio.

Menu

Chula Taberna Mexicana

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 1058 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy authentic Mexican fare like tacos and burritos while staying warm at this restaurant, which boasts two heated and covered patios.

Menu

Miga

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Korean

Address: 2382 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is located in Mississauga, but its enchanting winter patio makes it worth the trip. The cozy patio is open on select days for guests to enjoy Korean BBQ in a winter wonderland.

Menu

Aura

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Global

Address: 686 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant recently opened in 2021, and it has a gorgeous heated patio described as a "mythical forest." You can dine beneath a canopy of vines overlooking an enchanting mural.

Menu

Harbour 60

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Address: 60 Harbour St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This luxurious winter patio will make you forget you're outdoors. Complete with art installations and crystal chandeliers, it's the ultimate spot to treat yourself.

Menu

Bellwoods Brewpub

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pub fare

Address: 124 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip a variety of draft beers and indulge in pub fare on this heated street-side patio.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

