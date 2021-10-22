Trending Tags

Toronto's New Restaurant Has A Heated Patio Oasis & It's Like Dining In A Mythical Forest

It has the most heartwarming story behind it, too.

Toronto's New Restaurant Has A Heated Patio Oasis & It's Like Dining In A Mythical Forest
Aura | Handout, Aura | Handout

There's a new spot for boozy drinks and delicious food in Toronto, and it comes with an enchanting year-round patio.

Aura is a lounge and restaurant that just opened on Queen Street East. Brought to life by brothers Andy and Arda Akin, the venue has an inspiring story behind it.

Aura | Handout

The Akins, who grew up in Turkey, always dreamed of opening a restaurant business in Canada. Once they had finally saved enough to do so, the pandemic hit, but they didn't let that hold them back.

Aura | Handout

"Our parents have always said to us that there will be defining moments in life where you can choose to take a risk or let your aspirations slip by," Arda said in a press release. The brothers didn't have the funds for renovations, so they transformed the entire space themselves with the help of friends.

Aura | Handout

Aura is inspired by the 1940s with a modern twist. You'll find a glowing, candlelit room with a cozy atmosphere as you step inside.

Aura | Handout

The year-round patio is described as a "mythical forest" and features a whimsical mural, heaters, and a canopy of vines.

Aura | Handout

The menu boasts craft cocktails and global cuisine with a focus on appetizers to pair with your drinks.

Aura

Aura | Handout

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Global

Address: 686 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a meal in an enchanting patio oasis at this new spot.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

