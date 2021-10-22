Toronto's New Restaurant Has A Heated Patio Oasis & It's Like Dining In A Mythical Forest
It has the most heartwarming story behind it, too.
There's a new spot for boozy drinks and delicious food in Toronto, and it comes with an enchanting year-round patio.
Aura is a lounge and restaurant that just opened on Queen Street East. Brought to life by brothers Andy and Arda Akin, the venue has an inspiring story behind it.
The Akins, who grew up in Turkey, always dreamed of opening a restaurant business in Canada. Once they had finally saved enough to do so, the pandemic hit, but they didn't let that hold them back.
"Our parents have always said to us that there will be defining moments in life where you can choose to take a risk or let your aspirations slip by," Arda said in a press release. The brothers didn't have the funds for renovations, so they transformed the entire space themselves with the help of friends.
Aura is inspired by the 1940s with a modern twist. You'll find a glowing, candlelit room with a cozy atmosphere as you step inside.
The year-round patio is described as a "mythical forest" and features a whimsical mural, heaters, and a canopy of vines.
The menu boasts craft cocktails and global cuisine with a focus on appetizers to pair with your drinks.
Aura
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Global
Address: 686 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a meal in an enchanting patio oasis at this new spot.
