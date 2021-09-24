Trending Tags

EN - Eat and Drink

The Best Restaurants In Canada For Outdoor Dining Got Ranked & Their Patios Are Next Level

Brb, making a reso. 📞

The Best Restaurants In Canada For Outdoor Dining Got Ranked & Their Patios Are Next Level
@elcatrinca | Instagram, @maisonboulud | Instagram

If you want to add to your culinary bucket list, the best restaurants in Canada for outdoor dining were revealed and the spots are not your average patios.

OpenTable has put out a ranking of the top 15 coolest outdoor restaurants in Canada and the U.S. that have turned their dining spaces into art.

Here are the four spots in Canada that made the cut!

Bonterra Trattoria

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1016 Eighth St. SW Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has great food but the big draw is the luxurious patio, according to OpenTable. Bonterra Trattoria's outdoor dining area is part of a parking lot but it makes you feel like you've been transported to Italy with its terracotta tiles, rustic features and greenery.

Menu

Maison Boulud

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Contemporary French

Address: 1228 Sherbrooke West Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: The outdoor dining spot at this restaurant in Montreal is in stark contrast to the cityscape that surrounds it. The veranda is right on a landscaped garden which makes it feel like a metropolitan oasis.

Menu

El Catrin

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 18 Tank House Lane Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The patio at El Catrin was called "one of a kind" by OpenTable. It's an industrial space but it's full of funky furniture and bursts of colour that make it a fun spot to dine outside.

Menu

Teahouse in Stanley Park

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Contemporary

Address: 7501 Stanley Park Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant's terrace has been hailed as one of the best outdoor dining spots of the country for its views of the North Shore mountains and sunsets on English Bay. It also has glass half-walls so the beauty of nature isn't obstructed and sunshades so diners are protected during the day.

Menu

Some provinces may require a vaccine passport or proof of vaccination to access businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars. Be sure to check provincial guidelines before heading out.

