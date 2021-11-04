Trending Tags

Canada's Best New Restaurants Were Just Revealed & There Are Top Spots All Over

Dare you not to salivate over these pics. 🤤

Canada's Best New Restaurants Were Just Revealed & There Are Top Spots All Over
@terre_restaurant | Instagram, @pompette_to | Instagram

The best new restaurants in Canada for 2021 have just been revealed and honestly, they're making us hungry.

Air Canada partnered up with OpenTable to create a list that includes delicious categories like best takeout and best tapas, among others.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of this most delicious of missions: to find the best new spots where you can enjoy the incredible range and quality of Canadian culinary talent," says the Air Canada EnRoute website.

"A lot has changed — so much that even 2019 (when our last list appeared) seems long ago. While some things may have changed, we still have so much to celebrate. Let's eat!"

For the best fine dining in the country, you'll want to head to Pompette in Toronto. The restaurant opened in May 2020 and brings "a taste of Paris to College Street."

The best bar dining can be found at JinBar in Calgary, where you can munch on Korean fried chicken and even Korean pizza that feature ingredients like bulgogi and kimchi.

If you're into the farm-to-table dining experience, you'll want to eat at Bika in Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. The resto seats 28 customers and is directly attached to the garden that supplies many of the ingredients for the dishes.

And if you love tapas (who doesn't?), the best tapas north of 60 can be found at BonTon & Company in Dawson City, Yukon. From cocktails inspired by the north, to foods inspired by seasonal ingredients, you might find yourself trying out some things you didn't even know existed!

The best trailblazer of 2021 goes to Tropikàl Restobar in Montreal. With all‑Black ownership and a focus on all types of Caribbean food, you can chow down on poutine with jerk chicken and enjoy a few rum beverages in a setting that might remind you of carnival.

The best hotel bar in Canada is Terre in St. John's, Newfoundland. Chefs that worked at some of the most popular restaurants in Toronto and Montreal show off the "freshest ingredients the province has to offer" in a rustic but modern setting.

And the best takeout food of 2021 goes to Sunny's Chinese in Toronto. Featuring regional Chinese dishes like beef dumplings and dan dan noodles, the pictures alone will make you drool, let alone when you finally get a bite of it!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

