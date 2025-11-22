This cozy Ontario town nestled between 2 lakes is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live
It's a beautiful spot to call home.
If you've ever dreamed of waking up in a storybook small town, you might just want to relocate to this charming Ontario destination. Offering sparkling lakes, quaint shops, and cozy cottage vibes, it's a magical hidden gem, and locals say it's one of Canada's best small towns to live in.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share what they think is Canada's best small town to live in.
Among the many comments, this scenic Ontario town was one of the spots mentioned.
Bobcaygeon is a picturesque village tucked between two beautiful lakes, Sturgeon and Pigeon, in the Kawarthas region.
Located 90 minutes from the GTA, the village offers year-round charm, stunning scenery, and laid-back vibes.
Often considered the heart of the Kawarthas, this lakeside community is where you'll find Lock 32, the very first lock along the Trent-Severn Waterway and still one of its busiest.
It's a relaxing spot to watch boats drift through the channel and take in the scenic shoreline.
The town also happens to be where the beloved Kawartha Dairy got its start, making it a must-visit for anyone craving a scoop (or two) of iconic Ontario ice cream.
You'll find plenty to explore while you're here, including Kawartha Settlers' Village. This outdoor heritage site showcases more than 20 preserved buildings, from rustic log homes to old-fashioned storefronts, offering a peek into the region's early days.
During the holiday season, the streets of Bobcaygeon transform into a twinkling wonderland of glowing shop windows.
You can pop into cozy cafes and warm up with a drink while watching snowflakes dance by outside.
The surrounding Kawarthas region is a magical spot to explore. Dotted with cute small towns and communities, it's known for its stunning landscapes, trails, and more.
Come winter, the area becomes a sparkling dreamland with cozy villages, snowshoe trails, attractions, and adventures.
According to Kawarthas Tourism, the region is home to "Ontario's most enchanting winter landscapes," and you can "trek a snowy path on snowshoes, glide across the frozen canal on skates, or travel powdery backcountry routes on a snowmobile."
It also offers over 250 lakes and beautiful parks perfect for hikes and exploring.
According to Samantha Crowley Real Estate, Bobcaygeon "provides a quintessential small-town experience" and is "revered for its scenic beauty and captivating downtown core."
"Residents can leisurely stroll through the quaint downtown area, peruse artisanal goods, and savour local cuisine at intimate cafes and restaurants," the real estate website says.
Zolo reports that the average house price in Bocaygeon in November 2025 is $712,992, making it a more affordable spot to buy a home than many major cities in the province.
If peaceful waterfront living and that warm, laid-back cottage-country atmosphere sound like your dream come true, this little town might just be the place you'll want to call home.
