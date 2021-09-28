The Best Burgers In Canada Were Just Ranked & One City Has The Best Buns Around
We're totally salivating. 🍔
The best burgers in Canada have just been announced, and three of the picks are in none other than Winnipeg.
Over 700 restaurants across the country participated in the Le Burger Week event by Saputo and Sysco and delivered through DoorDash, which ran from September 1 to 14.
Of the top five burgers selected, three came from Manitoba's capital, and the pictures are definitely going to make you drool.
If you like something a little smokey and with a crunch, you'll want to check out the Smokin' Jack from Tommy's Pizzeria, which sounds incredible.
"Tommy's half pound patty, lemon-garlic aioli, smoked gouda, Jack Daniels bacon jam, cilantro cabbage coleslaw, homemade potato sticks, spicy pickled onions, on our in-house baked brioche bun," read the Le Burger Week website.
It'll cost you $19.99, but it looks like it's worth every penny.
The Classy Viking from Brazen Hall Kitchen & Brewery features some unusual ingredients that come together to form some pure Instagram gold.
"The legendary pure brisket patty, sauteed white wine portobello mushrooms, crispy tobacco onions, arugula, cheddar jalapeno sauce, Brazen bacon blueberry jam topped off with our new truffle aioli! For an extra kick our mustard chow chow will be on the side!"
It'll set you back $21 and is worth it for the social media likes.
The Smokey Barrel from Carlos Cucina has something for every part of your palette - sweet, spicy, smokey, fatty, and sharp.
"Toledo signature Beef Brisket Certified Angus Beef (CAB) Grind Patty, Apple butter Beef Brisket smoked by 'BIGG SMOAK BBQ', smoked Pork Belly, Grain Dijon mustard, 'Beachside Farm & Apiaries' Sweet Clover Honey Horseradish aioli, Smoked Gouda, Red Pepper Jelly topped with arugula on our 'City Bread' brioche bun," the Le Burger Week team said.
It rings in at an even $18.
The other two burgers to make the top five are both in Montreal, and they sound like all kinds of yummy featuring lots of bacon and even cheesy nachos.