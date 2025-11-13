Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

GTA foodies can score a huge deal this month on Toronto's best burgers with Skip

Score 50% off your next order of $20 or more, up to $10 off.

@christinejoy.c | Instagram
Sponsored Content

You know that burger that makes you pause mid-bite? It's juicy, cheesy, messy and just perfect in the right ways — a hamburger so good that it makes you close your eyes and sigh.

Toronto is full of burger joints that nail that vibe, and this November, Skip wants to help people in the GTA take their shot at the best burger joints.

From now until November 23, you'll get 50% off (up to $10 off) with code BURGER10 when you place an order of $20 or more on Skip at select burger joints.

Whether you’re grabbing dinner for a hockey night at home, hosting a laid-back weekend hangout, or having a late-night craving, Skip makes it easier than ever to chow down on your faves. Here are five of Toronto's best burger spots you can enjoy from the comfort of your couch.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack burger. Shake Shack burger.@christinejoy.c | Instagram

Shake Shack is a global favourite now found in the local fold. You can find the iconic ShackBurger — made with Angus beef, lettuce, tomato and signature ShackSauce — right on Skip. The hype around this one is definitely real, and it's only a few taps away.

The Burger Bros

Two burgers from The Burgers Bros. Two burgers from The Burgers Bros.@christinejoy.c | Instagram

A homegrown fave, The Burger Bros boasts seven locations across Toronto, making them an ideal pick for when you're craving that burger bliss. The Big Brother takes it up a notch with double beef and cheese, plus grilled jalapeños, smoked barbecue sauce and must-have bro sauce. BURGER10 will save you up to $10 when you order on Skip.

Burger Drops

Born in Liberty Village, Burger Drops is a smashburger purist's dream. Their Double American cheeseburger hits the spot with perfectly seared patties, melted American cheese and Drop Sauce in every bite. It's simple, delicious and ready for delivery via Skip.

Rudy

Rudy burger. Rudy burger.@christinejoy.c | Instagram

Rudy is a Toronto staple for those who believe less is more. The "Rude Dude" burger features two patties, cheese and Rudy sauce, proving there's nothing wrong with keeping it classic. Order it through Skip and support a local favourite.

Rosie's Burgers

Rosie's mixes old-school diner charm with a modern edge. The Classic Cheeseburger brings juicy patties, house sauce and a soft potato bun straight to your hands thanks to Skip. It's neighbourhood vibes with zero effort.

These five are just the beginning. You can score this great deal from lots of other burger spots, including Aloette Go, Apache Burger, Happy Burger, Magoo's Gourmet Hamburgers & Ice-Cream, Slayer Burger and more.

The GTA's best burgers are waiting, and as a proud Canadian brand, Skip makes it ridiculously easy to enjoy them. Don't forget code BURGER10 for 50% off orders of $20 or more until November 23, 2025.

Your taste buds (and wallet) will thank you.

TorontoEat and DrinkCanadaEat and Drink

