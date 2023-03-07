Elton John Called This Toronto Burger The Best In The World & I Must Admit, I Agree (VIDEO)
Some of you may have wondered where to find the best burger in the world but can't afford to try a million spots.
Well, let me make this a lot more affordable for you. According to Sir Elton John, the award-winning pop star who has travelled the globe, the best burger in the world is in the heart of Toronto.
Elton John shared an Instagram post stating that every time he and his partner, David Furnish, visit Toronto they "pop into The Senator Diner for the best burger in the world."
The Senator is located at 249 Victoria Street and since the restaurant is within walking distance from my downtown apartment, I had to try it out.
Because I also love burgers and have had my fair share of them, so I am can distinguish a good burger from a bad one. And the one at The Senator was great.
The Restaurant
The Senator exterior.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The restaurant is a few short minutes walk from the famous Yonge and Dundas square. But, while it's close to the city centre, the 1940's style restaurant vibe is so chill and cool — mainly because of its long and exciting history.
The Senator, not the name but by location, has been around since the 1800s. Yes, it's that old!
"The origin of the house that is now The Senator Restaurant – the oldest restaurant in Toronto in continuous operation at the same location – can be traced back to the very first property survey that was prepared by the Town of York in 1836," the restaurant states on its website.
In 1948, the restaurant, then called BUSY BEE, became The Senator, and the place still has all of its "original fixtures" from then.
"This beloved restaurant has served generations of Torontonians and visitors alike and now in our 91st year of continuous operation, we take pride in the tradition and longevity of this family business which will be operated by the SNIDERMAN family for many generations to come," they state.
Entrance of The Senator.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
In other words, the spot is quite vintage. With its red booths, old cash registers, cool-looking bar stools and a really old Coca-cola sign, it's such a fun hang-out spot.
I even heard an older person behind me tell a younger person at her table how she felt so nostalgic coming to The Senator, and how she used to go there as a kid after watching a show at the Mirvish Theatre.
It felt magical.
The Food
The burger and fries at The Senator.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Okay, let's talk about the food, specifically the burger — WOW.
If you need to know anything about me, it's that I could eat a burger every single day of my life. I will also do anything to avoid blue cheese. Keep this in mind while I talk you through the food at The Senator.
Obviously, the minute I sat down, I ordered what Elton John claims to be "the best burger in the world."
For $22 before tax, the burger at The Senator came with a blue cheese aioli, onion rings, lettuce and a side of fries.
A close-up of the burger. Right: The Cacio E Pepe and garlic bread at The Senator.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Remember when I told you I hated blue cheese? Well, this was before I tried their aioli. I'd never tasted anything like it, and it was finger-licking worthy — never thought I'd say that about such a unique cheese.
Unlike many popular burger spots around the city that take pride in making smash burgers, this burger patty was quite traditional, which often worries me.
But the burger reminded me of what it tasted like to have a traditional beef patty with high-quality meat. It didn't have an aftertaste and wasn't dry — quite the opposite actually. The patty was so flavourful that ketchup was not needed at all.
The blue cheese aioli had a bechamel consistency, with enough flavour to really bring the complementing patty tastes together. Also, I enjoyed the onion rings. It made the whole burger a bit crispy, which was quite enjoyable.
But what makes a great burger experience? The fries. And they did not disappoint. The fries were perfectly crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.But I didn't stop there. I also heard that their Cacio e Pepe was great, so I got that and the pasta tasted fresh
Close-up of the cookie.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Oh, and my sweet tooth made an appearance, and I ordered the chocolate chip cookie.
There was nothing fancy on it, no ice cream, no sea salt, just a traditional cookie, and it was perfect. The restaurant staff warmed it up and handed it over, I'm honestly salivating just thinking about it.
Final thoughts
Mira Nabulsi holding up her burger.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
So, Elton John definitely knew what was up when he said The Senator had the best burger in the world. It was fantastic, and the spot was so low-key that it made the whole experience even better.
I honestly can't wait to go back and take everyone I know to a reasonably priced, delicious and tucked-away spot in the middle of the hustle and bustle known as Yonge and Dundas square.
If you're hoping to have a cozy meal, then make sure to check out The Senator and have their burger.
You can thank Elton and me later.