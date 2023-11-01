7 Of The Best Sandwiches In Toronto Under $20 That Are So Filling You'll Have Leftovers
So mouthwatering 🤤.
What's the best way to celebrate National Sandwich Day? Well, heading to the best sandwich spot in Toronto to indulge in a delicious meal and cheap meal would be the way to go, of course.
National Sandwich Day is on November 3 and it's a special day for all those who love the melty, delicious and crunchy meal that can be eaten anytime during the day. And luckily for those people, Toronto is filled with fantastic sandwich spots that will guarantee to fix your cravings.
And we're not talking about Subway or Mr.Sub, which are great on-the-go and fast food options, but here, we're looking for fresher, yummier and more local alternatives.
Sandwiches can be defined as many different things, like a bagel or a burger. But, for this article, we are looking for the most basic kind of the term: bread, meats, toppings and maybe cheese if that's your vibe.
Toronto is home to hundreds of sandwich shops that serve whacky-sized subs at affordable costs, but people may say some are better than others.
We've listed 7 of the best sandwich shops in Toronto that you must try at least once to claim one as your true favourite.
Grandma Loves You
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1084 Yonge St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Yelp named Grandma Loves You the best place to eat in Canada in 2022. With many reviews on the website, people claim they've eaten the best sandwich they've ever had at this Toronto favourite.
You've probably seen pictures of this sandwich on Instagram because of its aesthetics. The sandwiches are iconic for their vintage-looking paper that wraps the rather large subs and are filled with stacks of fresh ingredients, which make for great pictures.
Sandwich prices start at $12.49 and the most expensive one is $16.49 — that's a pretty affordable meal in the 6ix nowadays.
Good Behaviour
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations.
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a warm and hearty sub sandwich, look no further than this Toronto spot. Good Behaviour offers hot and cold subs that feature items like the spicy meatball (a fan favourite), beef brisket, tuna, turkey and a classic assorted meat one.
All their sandwiches are served on a sesame bun and are recommended to be eaten as is, as they don't offer substitutions.
Good Behaviour is also known for its ice cream, which comes in pints or scoops from its rotating selection.
All their sandwiches are $16, but they have a lunch special from Monday to Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. where you can get half a sub, side, canned pop or water for $13.
Lambo's Deli & Grocery
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations.
Why You Need To Go: You've probably seen this place all over social media because not only is it cheap, but the sandwiches are huge!
They do not go lightly on the sandwich filling, and the sub itself can feed a family if you really want to share.
Sandwiches start at $13 and go up to $16, varying in ingredients.
From an Italian Trio to Turkey Swiss and Mortadella, you are bound to find a sandwich you like. They've even got an Italian Vegetable that's got marinated eggplant, roasted zucchini, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, arugula, pickled red onion, pesto and Calabrian chilli spread. Scrumptious!
Porchetta & Co.
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations.
Why You Need To Go: This Toronto gem not only has hoagies like you know them but also offers a wide range of other things.
They have porchetta, fried chicken, chicken parm and more that complement their hoagies offerings, which include a cold cut trio, eggplant parm, diavolo and more.
Also, if you were hoping to get a side of fries rather than a bag of chips, they've got steak-cut fries and many dipping sauces to choose from.
Prices range from $13 to $24 depending on what you order and any add-ons you might want to include, but overall, they've got a long list of different sandwiches and sides to choose from, all in one place.
Forno Cultura
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations.
Why You Need To Go: For King Street West girlies, Forno Cultura is definitely a fan-favourite. Even Narcity's Mira Nabulsi thinks so because it's one of her favourite Toronto restaurants.
"I can wholeheartedly say that Forno Cultura on King Street West has one of the best sandwiches I've ever had in my life — and that's saying a lot because I've had my fair share of sandwiches," Nabulsi shared.
They've got salami, prosciutto, eggplant, mushroom and so many more sandwiches in various breads like focaccia and baguette. But alongside the sandwiches are many other authentic Italian sweets and cakes, like chocolate olive oil cake and biscotti.
La Cubana
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations.
Why You Need To Go: You can't talk about the best sandwiches in Toronto and not bring up La Cubano. They are known for their Pressed Cubano sandwich, which has ham, pork, gruyere, red onion, cornichon, grainy mustard and chipotle mayo.
For starters, this sandwich has a cheese pull that makes a better sandwich experience. The bread is also toasted and served warm.
The sandwich cost $17.
Even though this Toronto restaurant is not a deli in the typical sense, its Cuban comfort food has brought a little piece of Cuba to the 6ix and has become part of the city's food scene that you should try it at least once to get a sense of what makes this sandwich so notable.
Emmer
Price: 💸💸
Address: 161 Harbord St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Emmer is a bakery in Toronto that has gone quite viral for its croissants and baked goods, but it has a bunch of delicious and fresh sandwiches that can't go unnoticed.
They have hot sandwiches, which include patty and tuna melts, along with and slab sandwiches, which feature roast beef and shaved celery root.
Prices start at $13 and go up to $16.50 for a sandwich.
Many other spots in the city offer delicious sandwiches at affordable costs that aren't on this list, but you can use this as the starting point for your hoagie adventure in the 6ix.
Enjoy munching, Torontonians.