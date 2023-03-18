I Tried Chicken Sandwiches From Canada's Top Chains & The Winner Was Miles Above The Rest
It was a cluckin' good time. 🍗
There's no doubt that fried chicken sandwiches are a super popular fast food item, with every major chain coming up with its own version of this crispy former clucker.
Which is why I ventured out to find the best fried chicken sandwich in Canada's top fast food chains... and the winner was really, REALLY good.
I opted to try chicken sandwiches from McDonald's, A&W, Wendy's and Popeyes, as those are more national brands, and all immediately available to me in Toronto.
So if I left off your favourite — I'm sorry!
And I ordered the most basic chicken sandwich I could find from each. However, some had different toppings than others.
That being said, let's dive into the chicken sandwiches.
McDonald's McChicken
The McChicken.
Price: $6.39
First on the docket is the classic McChicken. This is maybe the most ordered sandwich on this list and not without a good reason.
There's a good amount of sauce and it's wonderfully simple. However, compared to some of the other menu items I tried, I felt like this sandwich seemed to lack in the flavour department.
The fried chicken feels more like a large chicken nugget than a piece of meat from an actual animal, and pales in comparison to other chicken sandwiches I tried.
Ultimately this gets the job done, but was my least favourite, of all that I tried.
Score: 2.5/5
A&W Chicken Buddy
The Chicken Buddy.
Price: $2.99
This is one of many chicken sandwiches you can get at A&W, with the main differences between them being sizes, toppings and spices.
This sandwich felt like the missing link between the McChicken style and the more classic fried chicken sandwiches.
With pickles, sauce and a piece of fried chicken, it was small, simple and really well executed.
And I found it really good! So much so, I'd probably order the larger one in the future!
Score:3.5/5
Wendy's Classic Chicken Sandwich
The Wendy's chicken sandwich.
Price: $7.09
Growing up, the closest Wendy's was at least three hours away, so this is maybe the third time I've ever eaten there.
And I was really pleasantly surprised by what that pig-tailed girl cooked up!
This sandwich comes with tomato, lettuce, pickles and mayo and it really delivers. The chicken is really well-seasoned and tastes fresh.
The pickles dance across the flavour profile of the sandwich really well too.
This is a slam dunk by Wendy's and almost takes the top spot.
Score: 4/5
Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich
The Popeye's chicken sandwich.
Price: $7.99
And finally, there's Popeye's chicken sandwich, which is priced slightly higher than the rest here.
Now, this is my first time ever having Popeyes and it's clear that I have been gravely missing out on some great food.
This chicken sandwich honestly gives some of the local, non-chain restaurant sandwiches I've had a run for their money.
The chicken is wonderfully fried, beautifully juicy and the toppings work with everything perfectly.
During my taste test, the bun didn't get soggy and the chicken stayed crispy despite the generous amount of sauce and pickles.
I had my mind blown by this sandwich. This might be a perfect fast food item.
Score: 6/5
