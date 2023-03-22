Shake Shack Is Finally Coming To Canada & There Will Be 'Canada-Exclusive' Items
Is it finally time for Shack Poutine?
It's official, folks!
Shake Shack has finally confirmed that it will be coming to Canada, and it has some big expansion plans in the works too — the American fast-food chain has announced that it wants to open 35 restaurants in Canada by 2035.
And what's more, the first restaurant in Canada might come sooner than you think!
According to a statement by Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack, its flagship location will be coming to Toronto in 2024.
You know what this means — no more crossing the border to the U.S. just for that juicy ShackBurger or crinkle cut fries.
The brand also teased the news on social media, calling Canada "the most requested location... ever?"
As for what's going to be on the upcoming Shake Shack Canada menu, there's some information on that as well.
It has been confirmed that fans of the brand can see all the Shake Shack menu items they love including the ShackBurger, Chicken Shack, classic crinkle cut fries and frozen custard.
Meanwhile, they have also hinted at some Canada-specific menu items.
The press release states that Shake Shack plans to collaborate with "local purveyors and producers to create a special Shack experience unique to the Toronto community."
"We have been eyeing this incredible opportunity in Canada for quite some time and are elated to have found exceptional partners to serve Shack classics and bespoke Canada-exclusive items to our sophisticated neighbors to the north," is how the official statement puts it.
Dare we hope for a Shack Poutine?
Well, with the flagship Toronto location set to launch just next year, it won't be too long before we find out.
Shake Shack started as a casual hot dog cart outside Madison Square Park in New York City and now has over 400 locations worldwide, including in London, Hong Kong, Dubai and Tokyo.
Looks like it's about time for Canada, eh?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.