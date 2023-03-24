Morning Brief: An Honest Zellers Review, A Minimum Wage Hike For Federal Workers & More
9 things you need to know for Friday, March 24.
Seriously... TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here, limping across the finish line. ☕
Off The Top: No, this isn't a sneaky marketing campaign for The Last of Us; a deadly fungus called Candida auris is literally spreading across the U.S. right now. While 28 states have reported cases, only six states boast triple-digit cases: Nevada, California, Florida, New York, Illinois and Texas. The contagious fungus causes infections, bringing fevers and chills. We might want to shepherd a fungus-immune teenager across the country just to be safe, right?
In Case You Missed It
Which Federal Workers Are Getting A Minimum Wage Increase?
Canadian currency.
Earlier this week, Employment and Social Development Canada announced that the government would raise the country's federal minimum wage, bumping the going rate from $15.55 to $16.65 per hour. The change will come into effect April 1 — but it's no prank. As Sarah Rohoman writes, the jump is tied to the 6.8% jump in the consumer price index; because the price of pretty much everything has gone up in the past year, the government is helping some of the lowest earners keep pace.
- Context: The raise will impact about 26,000 workers who currently make less than $16.65 an hour across federally regulated industries including banks, postal and courier services, and interprovincial air, rail, road and marine transportation.
- In Their Own Words: "Every Canadian deserves a real and fair chance at success," the government noted in the release. "Yet some Canadian workers still struggle financially while working part-time, temporary and low- or minimum-wage jobs."
What Are The Best Universities In Canada?
University of British Columbia campus. Right: People gathered at the University of Toronto.
@universityofbc | Instagram, @uoft | Instagram
The higher education analysts at Quacquarelli Symonds unveiled a new ranking of the world's best universities — and one Canadian school had more subjects rank within the top 50 than any other post-secondary institution. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the esteemed University of Toronto boasts 48 subjects that rank within their respective top 50s globally, including top-15 finishes in both Arts and Humanities and Life Sciences and Medicine, Lisa Belmonte writes.
- Go Deeper: The University of British Columbia and McGill both placed well. America's Harvard University placed first overall in 14 different subjects; the nearby Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) finished first in 11 subjects.
- By The Numbers: The study examined over 15,700 university programs offered by 1,594 schools, with 93 countries represented overall.
What Is The Zellers Reboot Actually Like?
Tristan in front of a Zellers sign. Right: A wall of Zeddys.
Our man in the field Tristan Wheeler braved the frenzy of retail-crazed shoppers to take in the sights and sounds at this week's relaunch of Canadian discount retailer Zellers — and it wasn't exactly how he expected things to go. Visiting the Zellers space within the Hudson's Bay at the Scarborough Town Centre, Tristan was surprised by how, well, nice things looked. The layout was well organized and the products seemed decent, like a cross "between an IKEA and a HomeSense," he writes. Come join Tristan for a quick virtual tour of the new and improved Zellers.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🍺 BAR STARS
After calling Toronto home for five years, Brooke Houghton feels she's gotten a good lay of the land — and the city's bustling bar scene. Just in time for Friday night, Brooke takes us through her five favourite spots for a night out, whether for a casual drink with a friend or a night of dancing to the timeless pop rhythms of ABBA. Here are which joints made the list.
🍔 SHAKE IT 'TIL YOU MAKE IT
American burgers-and-fries heavyweight Shake Shack is officially launching expansion north of the border, announcing plans to open 35 locations in Canada by 2035. A flagship location is set to open in Toronto at some point in 2024. What's more, the brand is teasing the possibility of menu items exclusive to Canada. Janice Rodrigues sinks her teeth into the latest news.
🐴 VOTE FOR PEDRO
After making Calgary his unofficial second home for about a year while filming the smash dystopian HBO series The Last of Us, leading man Pedro Pascal has clearly demonstrated a soft spot for the Alberta city. Now, Albertans are returning the favour, with grassroots support building for the 47-year-old to be named the parade marshal for this year's Calgary Stampede, Charlie Hart reports.
📌 JOB BOARD
The Government of Canada is currently looking to fill a number of positions in their Employment and Social Development department — basically the organization that's responsible for overseeing files like citizen and passport services, identity services and integrity services. Better yet, as Lisa Belmonte points out, these positions don't require a degree or even experience.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field earlier this year, turns 25 years old today. Former Raptors big man and basketball Hall of Famer Chris Bosh is 39. Actor Lake Bell is 44. Oscar winner Jessica Chastain is 46. Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 47. The Big Bang Theory smarty pants Jim Parsons crosses the half-century mark. Comedian Tig Notaro is 52.
Macabre wrestling legend the Undertaker is 58. Former The View host Star Jones is 61. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 67. The late Louie Anderson would've turned 70 today. Tommy Hilfiger is 72. The late Hollywood icon Steve McQueen was born on this day in 1930.
