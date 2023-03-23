These Government Of Canada Jobs Are Open & You Don't Need A Degree Or Experience To Get Hired
The federal government is looking for people to work in passport, payment, identity and integrity services.
There are government of Canada jobs with no university degree or work experience requirements that you can apply for and there's even the possibility for remote work.
Employment and Social Development Canada, a federal department that's responsible for social programs and the labour market, wants to hire people to work in citizen and passport services, payment services, identity services and integrity services.
Citizen Services and Passport Officers provide guidance and access to federal programs and services for Canadians
Payment Service Officers work over the phone as part of a call centre to help people with Employment Insurance (EI), Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security and more.
National Identity Services Officers help Canadians over the phone with issues relating to their Social Insurance Number and offer support for My Service Canada and National Student Loans Service Centre accounts.
Program Service Officers process claims for EI, Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security and more benefits.
Integrity Services Officers inform people about their rights and obligations with the benefits they receive and conduct investigations to prevent, detect and address fraud.
For all of these federal government positions, the yearly salary ranges from $54,878 to $61,379.
If you want to get hired, all you need is a high school diploma because there is no experience requirement.
Employment and Social Development Canada said in the job posting that it's "actively hiring" across Atlantic Canada and so people should apply for locations they're willing to work in or relocate to.
There is the possibility for remote work with these government of Canada positions but you could have to report to an office.
The citizen and passport services, payment services, identity services and integrity services jobs are located in more than 50 cities across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland.
You can submit an application online until September 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Various officer positions
Salary: $54,878 to $61,379
Company: Employment and Social Development Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone with a high school diploma who's able to work in or willing to relocate to Atlantic Canada for citizen and passport services, payment services, identity services and integrity services jobs.
What government of Canada jobs are available?
If you're looking for work, there are more government of Canada jobs you can apply for like CSIS jobs for technology professionals, CRA jobs for auditors and accountants and CBSA jobs in IT.
You can also find foreign service officer positions primarily located overseas and program officer or advisor jobs with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
