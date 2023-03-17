government of canada jobs

7 Government Of Canada Jobs That Offer Remote Work & Pay Up To $109,000

There are entry-level jobs and more intensive senior positons that can be worked remotely. 💻

Government of Canada office in St. John's. Right: Government of Canada building in Ottawa.

There are quite a few government of Canada jobs that offer the possibility of remote work and the positions pay up to $109,000.

You can find jobs with Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and more federal departments to apply for online that can be worked in an office or remotely.

With these positions, salaries range from $50,000 for some of the more entry-level jobs all the way up to $109,000 for more intenstive jobs.

Administrative coordinator

Salary: $54,340 to $66,770

Location: Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Edmonton, Winnipeg, St John's, Ottawa and Gatineau - telework

Company: National Film Board

Who Should Apply: To get hired you need studies in office automation, three years of experience in a similar position, familiarity with Microsoft Office software, computer literacy and other skills.

The last day to apply is March 24, 2023.

Apply Here

Accountant

Salary: $88,261 to $107,249

Location: Ottawa - remote work possible

Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)

Who Should Apply: Someone who is eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or has a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting.

Experience conducting or managing audits or reviews, interpreting and applying regulations, supporting audit programs, auditing or accounting training, or researching and analyzing audit-related information is needed.

You can submit an application until March 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply Here

Technology professionals

Salary: $89,934 to $109,408

Location: Burnaby, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal - hybrid with telework

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)

Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated from a two-year program of study at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, software engineering or another relevant field.

Experience in engineering, quality assurance, communications, IT security, mechanical and electronics technologies or other files is also required.

While most of the work with CSIS has to be done in the office, a hybrid approach of in-office and remote work is possible.

The last day to apply is March 31, 2023.

Apply Here

Practice advisor

Salary: $84,187 to $98,114

Location: Various cities in Ontario - virtual work

Company: Indigenous Services Canada - First Nations and Inuit Health Branch

Who Should Apply: You need a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in nursing, nursing service administration, nursing education or another relevant field along with the eligibility for registration as a registered nurse in Canada.

Experience with public health nursing related to case and contact management is required as well.

Virtual work arrangements are available. In those cases, employees are expected to perform all job functions remotely but report to a manager who could be in another location.

You can submit an application until March 28, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply Here

Administrative support staff

Salary: $50,821 to $54,857

Location: Various cities in B.C. - telework

Company: Transport Canada

Who Should Apply: Someone with a secondary school diploma along with experience providing client services, using software programs to prepare documents, spreadsheets and electronic communications, and providing administrative support.

Transport Canada offers flexible work schedules and telework opportunities for work-life balance.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. PT on June 8, 2023.

Apply Here

Auditor

Salary: $64,605 to $84,590

Location: Various cities in Canada - hybrid with remote work

Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)

Who Should Apply: You need to be eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or have a degree from a post-secondary school with a specialization in accounting.

No experience is needed to get hired and it's possible for you to have a hybrid remote work schedule.

The last day to apply is March 31, 2023.

Apply Here

Pay and benefit clerk

Salary: $50,821 to $54,857

Location: Ottawa - hybrid work

Company: RCMP

Who Should Apply: You need to have successfully completed two years of secondary school and have experience in administration or pay and benefits, delivering services in a client-oriented environment, and using various computer software from Microsoft Office.

This section of the RCMP currently has a hybrid work arrangement.

You can submit an application until June 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

