6 Companies Hiring In Canada Right Now That Offer Remote Work & Salaries Up To $99K
Get your resume ready! 💼
If you're looking for a new career, why not apply for a job that allows you to work remotely?
There are so many companies hiring in Canada right now that offer remote work or a hybrid working environment, meaning you won't have to spend your days holed up in an office.
The best part is that you don't have to sacrifice pay to work from home, as many positions come with mid to high-paying salaries. Some companies also offer added benefits like employee discounts, comprehensive health benefits and even unlimited paid time off.
Sound good? Here are a few companies currently hiring for remote jobs in Canada that you can apply for right now.
Service Canada
Salary: $61,152 - $65,887 per year
Who Should Apply: Service Canada is currently hiring for multiple roles, and some offer the opportunity to work remotely.
The government agency is hiring a benefits officer to work in the Quebec region either in person or via telecommuting.
The benefits officer will be responsible for providing quick and accurate service by contributing to the processing of Employment Insurance (EI) applications.
Experience in delivering services or programs to the general public and an intermediate proficiency in English and French is required.
The role also comes with the typical perks of other government of Canada jobs.
Assembly AI
Who Should Apply: Assembly AI, which creates speech-to-text recognition models used for transcribing and captioning video content, is hiring for several positions.
The company is fully remote, and employees can be based anywhere in the world.
Assembly AI says it offers a competitive salary (plus a bonus) as well as unlimited paid time off. According to Glassdoor, some roles in engineering make over $100,000.
RCMP
Salary: $50,821 - $54,857 per year
Who Should Apply: The RCMP is hiring a pay and benefit clerk to work from Ottawa, although the force currently offers a hybrid work environment.
Two years of secondary school are required, as well as experience in administration or pay and benefits, and in delivering service to clients.
Candidates should also have experience using programs like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
VIA Rail
Salary: $77,112 - $99,792 per year
Who Should Apply: VIA Rail offers a hybrid remote work model to employees, and is currently hiring for multiple positions, such as Advisor, Environment, Health & Safety, which is based in Quebec.
An employee in this full-time position will be responsible for things like ensuring VIA Rail's compliance with environment laws and regulations, and developing and managing Hazard Prevention programs in the business.
A degree in environmental engineering, industrial hygiene or the equivalent in human resources or industrial relations is required, as is "strong technical expertise in environmental management," and oral and written bilingualism in English and French.
Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
Salary: $1,405 - $1,796 a week
Who Should Apply: Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is currently hiring for many well-paying roles, with some also offering the ability to work remotely.
One such role is the regional information management specialist, who will be responsible for helping to ensure that resources are protected and being used to their maximum efficiency.
In addition to other requirements, candidates for this role should have strong interpersonal and communication skills, as well as leadership and management skills.
They must also possess a G-class driver's licence.
Rogers
Who Should Apply: Rogers is hiring customer service consultants, who have the ability to work from home.
The company is looking for candidates who have a "passion to listen and genuinely want to help each person they connect with."
Applicants should also be comfortable working collaboratively in a fast-paced role and should have a high school diploma, as well as a year (or more) of experience in customer interaction.
While no salary is indicated on the posting, according to Glassdoor, Customer Service Consultant salaries at Rogers can range from $35,532 to $60,728 per year.
