7 Companies Hiring In Canada That Offer Remote Work & Unlimited Paid Time Off
Unlimited vacation days? Yes please! ☀️
Get your resume ready! There are so many jobs in Canada available that offer remote work, with some companies having the added bonus of unlimited paid time off.
The sweet setup means that not only do employees get to work from home, but they can also take as many vacation days as they want.
Sound like the perfect job? Here are seven companies currently hiring in Canada that offer the ability to work remotely as well as unlimited PTO.
Netflix
Who Should Apply: Netflix's vacation policy is simply "take vacation," with no prescribed time off policies for employees.
The company says this allows each worker to "observe what's important to [them] — including when [their] mind and body need a break."
In terms of open Netflix jobs, the company is seeking a remote technical director for its Games Studio. Netflix says the ideal candidate should be "excited about rolling up their sleeves and having a direct hand in creating" a new game.
According to the company, the overall market range for roles in this area of Netflix is typically $150,000 to $500,000.
Uberflip
Who Should Apply: Uberflip, a platform and software that helps marketers create digital experiences with their content, offers unlimited vacation days, flexible working hours and remote work.
The company is currently hiring for several positions that allow employees to work remotely, including a customer success manager and a software engineer. If you don't see a position that's right for you, however, you can also join Uberflip's talent network.
While salary isn't indicated on the roles, according to Glassdoor, a customer success manager can make more than $87,000 per year, while a software engineer can make $95,000.
Assembly AI
\u201cWant to get more accurate subtitles for YouTube videos and rank them higher?\n\nFollow these 3 easy steps:\n\n- Install the AssemblyAI CLI: https://t.co/49pBcYuONL\n- Run "assemblyai transcribe <youtube_link> --srt"\n- Upload .srt file to YouTube\u201d— AssemblyAI (@AssemblyAI) 1680507826
Who Should Apply: Assembly AI, which creates speech-to-text recognition models used for transcribing and captioning video content, is currently hiring for several positions.
The company offers unlimited paid time off, encouraging employees to take time off whenever necessary to "recharge and prevent burnout."
They also give employees $1,000 to improve their home office, and offer a flexible work schedule along with remote working.
Open roles include positions in sales, marketing, and engineering.
Loom
Who Should Apply: Loom is a video communication platform that allows users to record a video of their computer screen and instantly share it.
The company offers flexible paid time off and also gives employees a summer break in July and a winter break in December.
Loom is currently hiring for several positions, including people and revenue roles.
While some positions require employees to be in the United States, Loom also has employees in Canada and offers remote opportunities.
Unsplash
Who Should Apply: Unsplash is a photo platform where users can find free images that can easily be downloaded and used for any project.
In addition to being a "remote-first company" that allows employees to work from anywhere, Unsplash also offers company retreats, flexible hours and unlimited vacation, though it recommends "taking no less than 3 weeks for good health."
The company is currently hiring producers and an SEO strategist.
Almanac
\u201cHow to share your vision w/your distributed team:\n\n\u2022 Draft your vision in a shared doc.\n\u2022 Define success & milestones w/metrics.\n\u2022 Ask for feedback; let team members contribute.\n\nEmpower collaboration to produce a better outcome together than any person could do alone.\u201d— Almanac \u2022 Manage work without meetings. (@Almanac \u2022 Manage work without meetings.) 1677261780
Who Should Apply: Almanac is a platform designed for asynchronous working.
The company allows employees to work from anywhere (with good Wi-Fi, that is) and prioritizes policies that allows workers to work around their lives, rather than live around their work.
With a team spread out over nine countries and seven time zones, Almanac also offers retreats and co-working weeks in places like Europe and South America.
It also offers unlimited vacation, a $400 remote work stipend, and a $200 annual learning stipend.
The company is currently hiring for several positions, including a growth manager and a senior full stack engineer.
Ultimate Kronos Group
Who Should Apply: UKG is a technology company that helps organizations adapt to their employees’ needs.
The company offers employees in Canada unlimited personal time off, as well as tuition reimbursement, a scholarship program and discounts on things like movie tickets and theme parks.
UKG offers positions that are virtual (allowing for total remote work) or hybrid. It's currently hiring for remote positions in Canada and hybrid work in Montreal.
Good luck!