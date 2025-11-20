Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Statistics Canada jobs for the 2026 census are open in Ontario and you don't need a degree

Experience requirements include knowing how to use a computer. 💻

exterior of government of canada building with canada sign and flag

Government of Canada building.

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are a few Statistics Canada jobs for the 2026 census in Ontario.

You don't need a degree or a lot of experience to get hired.

The federal statistical agency is conducting a census of the population in 2026, and positions are being staffed across the country.

That includes jobs in cities and towns all over Ontario.

If you want to work on the census, here are a few jobs with Statistics Canada you can apply for.

Pay Clerk

Salary: $57,217 to $61,761

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens and permanent residents living within a 40-kilometre radius of Toronto can apply.

You must have successfully completed two years of high school or have a combination of education, training and/or experience.

Also, you need experience in:

  • providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment.
  • performing computer functions (including sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet applications, creating virtual meeting invites, and more)

You need reliable internet access and a private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

But you must also be able to work on-site at the Census administrative hub at 4900 Yonge Street on a rotational basis as needed.

The closing date is January 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Field Operations Supervisor

Salary: $73,798 to $79,511

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Amherstburg, Atikokan, Bancroft, Barrie, Belleville, Bobcaygeon, Bracebridge, Brampton, Brockville, Burlington, Carleton Place, Chatham, Clarington, Cobourg, Cochrane, Cornwall, Dryden, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Etobicoke, Fort Frances, Geraldton, Goderich, Hamilton, Hawkesbury, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Kenora, Kingston, Kirkland Lake, Kitchener, Lakefield, Leamington, Lindsay, London, Manitouwadge, Markham, Milton, Mississauga, Moosonee, Newmarket, Niagara Falls, Nipigon, North Bay, North York, Oakville, Oshawa, Ottawa, Parry Sound, Petawawa, Peterborough, Pigeon River, Prescott, Rainy River, Richmond Hill, Sarnia, Sault Ste. Marie, Scarborough, Sioux Lookout, St.Joseph Island, Sturgeon Falls, Sudbury, Terrace Bay, Thunder Bay, Tillsonburg, Timmins, Toronto, Vaughan, Whitby, Windsor, and Woodstock

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma or a combination of education, training and/or experience.

Also, you must have experience managing a workload and performing computer functions (including sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet applications, and creating virtual meeting invites).

It's required that you have experience in at least one of the following:

  • working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
  • supervising a team (including assigning work and managing performance)

You need reliable internet access and a private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

Also, you must be able to travel occasionally, work overtime, and work evenings and weekends based on operational needs.

The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Recruitment Clerk

Salary: $57,217 to $61,761

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Amherstburg, Atikokan, Bancroft, Barrie, Belleville, Bobcaygeon, Bracebridge, Brampton, Brockville, Burlington, Carleton Place, Chatham, Clarington, Cobourg, Cochrane, Cornwall, Dryden, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Etobicoke, Fort Frances, Geraldton, Goderich, Hamilton, Hawkesbury, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Kenora, Kingston, Kirkland Lake, Kitchener, Lakefield, Leamington, Lindsay, London, Manitouwadge, Markham, Milton, Mississauga, Moosonee, Newmarket, Niagara Falls, Nipigon, North Bay, North York, Oakville, Oshawa, Ottawa, Parry Sound, Petawawa, Peterborough, Pigeon River, Prescott, Rainy River, Richmond Hill, Sarnia, Sault Ste. Marie, Scarborough, Sioux Lookout, St.Joseph Island, Sturgeon Falls, Sudbury, Terrace Bay, Thunder Bay, Tillsonburg, Timmins, Toronto, Vaughan, Whitby, Windsor, and Woodstock

Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed two years of high school or have a combination of education, training and/or experience.

Also, you need experience in:

  • providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment.
  • performing computer functions (including sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet applications, and more)

You need reliable internet access and a private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

A valid driver's licence may be required for this job.

The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

statistics canada jobsstatistics canada
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Statistics Canada is hiring for these census jobs in Ontario and you don't need a degree

Not much experience is required either!

Statistics Canada is hiring for these 2026 census jobs and you don't need a degree

You need to know how to use a computer. 💻

Statistics Canada is hiring for more census jobs and the salaries go up to $131,000

Some positions don't require a college or university degree!

Statistics Canada is hiring for even more census jobs and you can earn up to $131,000

Some positions don't require a degree!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 18 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

So many cash prizes have been won!

This cheap gas hack can save you up to 20 c/L — no special app or membership required

This simple trick might be Canada's best-kept gas price secret. 👀

University of Toronto was dethroned in a new ranking of the best universities in the world

One Canadian school is making gains while U of T falls.

The grocery stores in Canada with the best value were revealed and there's a clear winner

Some shoppers said you have to go to multiple stores if you really want the best value.

This little Christmas village in Ontario is a Hallmark dream come true with a twinkly market

It's brimming with magic.

Canada's top employers for 2026 were named and these are the best companies to work for

Some employers offer work-from-anywhere policies, commuting allowances, product discounts, and more.

Canada Pension Plan payments for November 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

Plus, add-ons you could get to boost your payment! 👇

Niagara has a 107-year-old shipwreck lodged above the Falls and it just moved

"History is in the making."

This beautiful village near Ottawa is one of Ontario's best Hallmark Christmas towns

It's like stepping right into a holiday movie. 🎄✨

Canada's new weather forecast says it'll be a white Christmas in these places this year

Snowy weather isn't expected across the country. 🎄