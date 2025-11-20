Statistics Canada jobs for the 2026 census are open in Ontario and you don't need a degree
There are a few Statistics Canada jobs for the 2026 census in Ontario.
You don't need a degree or a lot of experience to get hired.
The federal statistical agency is conducting a census of the population in 2026, and positions are being staffed across the country.
That includes jobs in cities and towns all over Ontario.
If you want to work on the census, here are a few jobs with Statistics Canada you can apply for.
Pay Clerk
Salary: $57,217 to $61,761
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens and permanent residents living within a 40-kilometre radius of Toronto can apply.
You must have successfully completed two years of high school or have a combination of education, training and/or experience.
Also, you need experience in:
- providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment.
- performing computer functions (including sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet applications, creating virtual meeting invites, and more)
You need reliable internet access and a private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
But you must also be able to work on-site at the Census administrative hub at 4900 Yonge Street on a rotational basis as needed.
The closing date is January 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Field Operations Supervisor
Salary: $73,798 to $79,511
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Amherstburg, Atikokan, Bancroft, Barrie, Belleville, Bobcaygeon, Bracebridge, Brampton, Brockville, Burlington, Carleton Place, Chatham, Clarington, Cobourg, Cochrane, Cornwall, Dryden, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Etobicoke, Fort Frances, Geraldton, Goderich, Hamilton, Hawkesbury, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Kenora, Kingston, Kirkland Lake, Kitchener, Lakefield, Leamington, Lindsay, London, Manitouwadge, Markham, Milton, Mississauga, Moosonee, Newmarket, Niagara Falls, Nipigon, North Bay, North York, Oakville, Oshawa, Ottawa, Parry Sound, Petawawa, Peterborough, Pigeon River, Prescott, Rainy River, Richmond Hill, Sarnia, Sault Ste. Marie, Scarborough, Sioux Lookout, St.Joseph Island, Sturgeon Falls, Sudbury, Terrace Bay, Thunder Bay, Tillsonburg, Timmins, Toronto, Vaughan, Whitby, Windsor, and Woodstock
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma or a combination of education, training and/or experience.
Also, you must have experience managing a workload and performing computer functions (including sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet applications, and creating virtual meeting invites).
It's required that you have experience in at least one of the following:
- working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
- supervising a team (including assigning work and managing performance)
You need reliable internet access and a private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
Also, you must be able to travel occasionally, work overtime, and work evenings and weekends based on operational needs.
The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Recruitment Clerk
Salary: $57,217 to $61,761
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Amherstburg, Atikokan, Bancroft, Barrie, Belleville, Bobcaygeon, Bracebridge, Brampton, Brockville, Burlington, Carleton Place, Chatham, Clarington, Cobourg, Cochrane, Cornwall, Dryden, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Etobicoke, Fort Frances, Geraldton, Goderich, Hamilton, Hawkesbury, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Kenora, Kingston, Kirkland Lake, Kitchener, Lakefield, Leamington, Lindsay, London, Manitouwadge, Markham, Milton, Mississauga, Moosonee, Newmarket, Niagara Falls, Nipigon, North Bay, North York, Oakville, Oshawa, Ottawa, Parry Sound, Petawawa, Peterborough, Pigeon River, Prescott, Rainy River, Richmond Hill, Sarnia, Sault Ste. Marie, Scarborough, Sioux Lookout, St.Joseph Island, Sturgeon Falls, Sudbury, Terrace Bay, Thunder Bay, Tillsonburg, Timmins, Toronto, Vaughan, Whitby, Windsor, and Woodstock
Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed two years of high school or have a combination of education, training and/or experience.
Also, you need experience in:
- providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment.
- performing computer functions (including sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet applications, and more)
You need reliable internet access and a private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
A valid driver's licence may be required for this job.
The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
