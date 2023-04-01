7 Countries In Europe Where Canadians Can Work Remotely For Up To A Year
You can sunbathe in between Zoom calls. ☀️
If you're one of the lucky Canadians with a job that offers remote work, why not make the most of it?
Many countries offer the ability for those doing remote work in Canada to easily live abroad, so you can get a change of scenery without having to give up your 9-5.
Many European countries, for instance, have digital nomad visas that make it easy for Canadians to pack their bags and trade in the cold winters of the True North for the mild climate of the Mediterranean.
From Greece to Portugal, here are seven countries in Europe where Canadians can work remotely for up to a year.
Croatia
Details: With sprawling beaches, picturesque towns and crystal-clear water, Croatia would definitely make for a scenic working environment.
Croatia offers a one-year residence permit for non-EU/EEA (European Economic Area) citizens working in "communication technology" either for themselves or for a company not registered in the Republic of Croatia.
Foreign workers are able to stay for up to a year, and close family members can join them.
Those who want to work and live in Croatia are required to make 2,539.31 euros a month, or about $3,734.86.
However, those intending to stay in Croatia for a year can also provide proof that they have at least 30,471.72 euros (or $44,818.34) already in their bank account.
Malta
Details: Looking for warm weather and breathtaking beaches? Malta might be the place for you.
Malta's Nomad Residence Permit is available for remote workers and freelancers who work for companies outside the country.
The permit is available to non-EU nationals and is good for stays of up to one year. To be eligible, applicants must prove that they can work remotely and must have a monthly income of 2,700 euros, or about $3,971.21.
Estonia
Details: Estonia is home to wild nature, Medieval cities and historic sights, and has been called the most advanced digital society in the world, making it a haven for digital nomads.
The Baltic country's Digital Nomad Visa allows remote workers to stay in the country for up to one year.
To be eligible, workers have to prove that they can work independently for a business or clients based in a foreign country.
They'll also have to provide income details proving that they made at least 4,500 euros (about $6,618.68) in the six months preceding their application.
Greece
Details: Want to spend your 9-5 life island-hopping and basking in the sun? Greece is the perfect place to do just that.
The country's Digital Nomad Visa allows non-EU citizens to live and work remotely in the country for one year.
Foreign workers are able to work for any employer registered outside Greece. Like many other digital nomad visas, however, they aren't permitted to work or freelance for Greek companies.
To be eligible, applicants have to prove that they make a monthly income of at least 3,500 euros, or about $5,147.86.
Iceland
Details: If hot springs and volcanos are your thing, Iceland could be the place to go.
Iceland's long-term visa for remote work is open to high-income residents from countries outside the EEA who don't need a visa to enter the Schengen area.
Applicants must be either employees of a foreign company or self-employed workers in order to be eligible. They also have to show an income of 1,000,000 Icelandic Krona per month, or around $9,931.73.
Unlike other digital nomad visas which allow workers to remain in the country for up to a year, Iceland's permit allows workers to stay in the country for up to six months.
Spain
Details: You can trade in your WFH life for the laid-back culture of Spain, complete with jaw-dropping beaches and stunning architecture to boot.
Launched in February, Spain's digital nomad visa allows foreign workers who work remotely or carry out professional activities by telecommunication.
According to reports, the visa is open to non-EU/EEA nationals working for non-Spanish companies.
To be eligible, applicants will need to be able to prove they make at least 2,334 euros per month or 28,000 euros per year, as Euro News reports, which amounts to about $3,431.95 per month or $41,171.62 per year.
To apply, Canadians can go through a Spanish consulate or embassy in Canada.
Portugal
Details: How does 3,000 hours of sunshine per year sound? In Portugal, you'll likely have way more opportunities to bathe in the sun than you would in Canada.
Launched earlier this year, Portugal's digital nomad visa allows remote workers to live and work in the country for up to one year.
To qualify, however, applicants must earn at least four times Portugal’s minimum wage, which works out to be at least 2,800 euros per month, or $4,118.29.
Applicants must also come from a country that's not in the EU or EEA and be either self-employed or employed by a company based outside of Portugal.
Applications can be made through a Portuguese Consulate or at Portugal's immigration agency, Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras.
