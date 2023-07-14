Here's How Canadians Can Get Working Holiday Visas In Australia & Live That Beach Life
Here's everything you need to know! 🇦🇺
If you've ever dreamed of being able to take some time to live and work abroad, a Working Holiday visa is the perfect way to get a feel for a new country.
Canadians can actually apply for Working Holiday visas in a ton of countries and one of the most popular spots for many is Australia. From bustling cities like Sydney and Melbourne to the stunning Sunshine Coast or Bondi Beach, Australia has a ton of incredible places where you can live and work.
Applying for a Working Holiday visa in Australia is actually fairly simple, but it can take some time and cash to get your dream trip underway so if you've ever wondered how you can do it too, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about the application process.
About Australia's Working Holiday visa program
If moving to Australia, even short term, is your dream, the good news is that Canadian citizens are able to apply for a Working Holiday visa for the country. The visa is valid for 12 months, starting from the date you enter Australia.
The first-year Australia Working Holiday visa allows travellers to work in the country on a short-term basis to help fund their travels and study for up to four months in the country.
With the visa, you're able to travel to and from Australia as many times as you want during that 12-month period. If you complete a first-year Working Holiday visa, you may be eligible to apply for a second or even third-year visa.
Can I get a Working Holiday visa for Australia?
Canadians are able to secure a 417 Working Holiday visa which allows them to live, work and study in Australia for up to 12 months and you only need to meet a few requirements in order to apply.
According to the IRCC, the three main requirements you need to meet to secure your first Working Holiday visa in Australia are:
- be a Canadian citizen
- be between 18 and 35 years old
- have a valid Canadian passport
Some additional requirements you'll need to meet, as per the Australian Government, include completing your application outside of Australia and not be accompanied by any dependent children.
You also aren't able to apply for a first-year Australian Working Holiday visa if you've already entered Australia on a subclass 417 or 462, a second or third-year Working Holiday visa.
After completing a year in the country, you may actually be eligible to apply for a second and third-year visa.
Can I work in Australia as a Canadian?
If you're looking to move to Australia on a Working Holiday visa, you're able to get a job in any field you want in order to stay in the country for one year. On your first visa, you're usually only able to work for the same employer for a period of six months so it's important to bear that in mind when looking to secure a job.
If you're aiming to be able to stay in Australia for longer than 12 months and apply for a second or even third-year visa, you'll also need to complete at least three months of "specified work" in a particular industry, according to the Australian Government.
There are quite a few industries included in these options, such as:
- tourism and hospitality in northern or remote and very remote Australia
- plant and animal cultivation in regional Australia
- fishing and pearling in regional Australia
- tree farming and felling in regional Australia
- mining in regional Australia
- construction in regional Australia
- bushfire recovery work in declared bushfire-affected areas
- flood recovery work in declared flood recovery areas
- critical COVID-19 work in the healthcare and medical sectors anywhere in Australia
What do you need to do to apply for a Working Holiday visa in Australia?
The application process to secure your first Working Holiday visa to travel to Australia is relatively simple, but it can take some time and money to get all the relevant documents together so you'll need to be super organized from the get-go.
As part of the application process, you may need to have medical examinations and a chest x-ray and if so, you may want to book it sooner rather than later to avoid delays to your application. When you create your ImmiAccount to apply for your visa, it will tell you if you're required to take any tests.
You'll also need to gather different documents such as:
- the photo page of your passport which includes personal details and your passport issue and expiry dates
- a copy of your birth certificate, complete with both parents' names
- if you're name has changed, you'll need to provide a marriage or divorce certificate
- evidence that you have enough money for your trip (usually around CAD $4,517 or AUD $5,000)
- evidence that you have enough money to leave Australia or evidence of a purchased ticket to leave
- police certificates for your home country and any other country you've spent more than 12 months in
- military service records or discharge papers if you served in the armed forces of any country
- if you're completing the application yourself, or getting any immigration assistance, you'll also need to complete a form
A full list of any and all documents you might be required to share is on the Australian Government website.
Once you've collected these documents, you'll be able to complete your application and it's important to make sure all the details are accurate to avoid any delays.
You'll also need to pay an application fee of $574 (AUD$635). If you don't, your application won't be processed.
After you've submitted your application and paid, it's a waiting game. You'll be alerted if you need to share any additional information, have any medical exams or give your biometrics.
Even if you've submitted your application, it's important not to book your travel to Australia until you have written confirmation that your visa has been granted.
The Australian Government will write to you to let you know the outcome of your visa application. If it's granted, the letter will include your visa grant number, the date the visa starts and the conditions.
If it's denied, you will be told why and whether you are able to review the decision.
Can you get permanent residency in Australia from a Working Holiday visa?
Unfortunately, if you've held a Working Holiday visa, you aren't automatically able to apply for permanent residency in the country. However, there are a few commonly used streams to get PR that are outlined by the Australian Government if you decided you'd like to live in Australia for longer.
Under the family stream, you're able to apply for PR if you're the partner, child or dependent relative of an Australian citizen, a permanent resident of Australia or an eligible New Zealand citizen.
There's also a work stream for workers who have an Australian employer that is willing to sponsor them to work in the country or if you have skills that Australia values.