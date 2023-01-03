Canadians Can Easily Get A Working Holiday Visa In Over 30 Countries & Here's How
You could spend two years working and living abroad! 🧳
If 2023 is the year you want to see more of the world, it turns out that Canada has a simple way for residents to work and live overseas.
International Experience Canada gives young Canadians the opportunity to work and travel abroad, creating a simple path to obtaining a work permit in several different countries.
The program is an agreement between Canada and over 30 countries that make it easier for residents aged 18 to 35 to work abroad, also allowing citizens from other countries to work and live in Canada.
Under the agreement, work permits are easier to get, less expensive and more flexible, and depending on the country, you could be able to work and travel abroad for up to two years.
Sound like the perfect opportunity? Here's where you can use IEC to live and work abroad, and how to get started.
Which countries offer working holiday visas for Canadians?
The countries where Canadians can get a working holiday visa are as follows:
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- San Marino
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
According to the Government of Canada, each partner country may have different requirements, including age restrictions, financial requirements and how long you can stay, so you'll want to make sure you're eligible to apply for that country.
For example, to work and travel in France, you must be a Canadian citizen who is 18-35 years old, and have a passport that's valid for at least three months after arriving in the country.
You're able to stay in France for up to 24 months. In other countries, however, this time may be different. In Greece, those on a holiday working visa can remain in the country for 12 months.
How to apply for a working holiday visa
Once you know where you want to go, you can either apply for an open work permit or an employer-specific permit.
An open work permit allows you to work for any employer, while the employer-specific permit requires a pre-arranged contract of employment.
You'll be required to submit documents including your passport, proof of funds and medical insurance, and may also need to provide other things like your birth certificate or a medical exam.
The application process is country-specific. For example, according to the Montreal French consulate, for a working holiday visa for France, applicants are required to visit a French consular office or visa application centre to have digital fingerprints taken and must begin their application online on the France Visas website.
Applicants must also be able to show they have sufficient funds for their trip, with at least 2,500 euros (about $3,600) required for the first part of their stay and the return ticket.
Once your application is approved, you can start planning your travel, including booking your ticket and finding a place to live. Canada offers a handy checklist where you can make sure you have everything you need before embarking on your journey.
Happy travels!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.