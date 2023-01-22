This Canadian Company Gives Employees Up To $3K To Work From Anywhere In The World
It sounds like a dream! 🧳
Do you dream of being able to work from anywhere in the world while having your travel expenses covered? Employees at one Canadian company are able to do just that.
Toronto-based company Media Profile is paying its employees up to $3,000 to work from anywhere across the globe.
In a press release, the full-service communications agency said that it's offering its "Work Away" benefit for the second year in a row, providing employees with the opportunity to easily take a workcation.
The benefit gives Media Profile employees the flexibility to work from anywhere in the world for up to one month, provided that they work EST hours from wherever they are.
The benefit is open to any employee who has worked with the agency for at least six months.
Those who take advantage of the benefit are given up $3,000 to cover the cost of travel and other related expenses, like accommodations or short-term rentals.
The amount of the benefit was determined because it is "significant enough to make a difference in people's travel plans," Alison King, president at Media Profile, tells Narcity.
"It can help pay for the flight/transportation, accommodation, food or anything to help support their Work Away."
Staff can also incorporate up to two weeks of vacation into their time away, giving them time to relax and enjoy the destination they're working from.
According to Media Profile, Work Away was a big success in 2022, with nearly half of employees taking advantage of the benefit.
"Unlike most travel experiences, Work Away presents MP staff with the opportunity to experience other cultures and truly immerse themselves in their destination," King said in a message on the company's website.
"The trips have been inspiring. Some have visited family abroad, while others have explored places like Europe, South America and India."
If the perk has piqued your interest, you may want to keep an eye out for future job postings.
While Media Profile isn't currently hiring, King says that the company is "projecting some exciting growth this year and will likely be looking to add to [its] team."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.