Where To Travel In 2023: Canadians Want 'Complete Culture Shock' & Alien Experiences
A new report details travel predictions for Canadians in 2023, and, apparently, nothing will be off limits.
Digital travel platform Booking.com has released the findings of its Travel Predictions survey, which polled 24,179 respondents across 32 countries in order to create a prediction of travel trends for 2023.
Grab your bucket list and check out these five travel trends predicted for Canadian travellers next year.
Going-off grid
According to the survey, "going off-grid will never be more sought after than in 2023."
The travel company found that nearly a third of Canadians are looking for a more "back-to-basics" feel in their travel experiences.
Moreover, 54% want to use travel as a way to learn survival skills in 2023, like how to find clean water, light a fire, and even prepare for an apocalypse.
Virtual trips
A third of Canadians said they'll be using virtual reality to inspire vacation choices in 2023, with 23% of travellers "keen to embark on a multi-day VR or AR travel experience."
Particularly, the report predicts that the Metaverse will become a major part of virtual travel experiences next year, allowing travellers to visit destinations virtually before doing it IRL.
Non-comfort-zone experiences
A number of Canadians (34%) say they want to experience "complete culture shock" next year, whether that means visiting a place with a completely different culture and language, or finding unknown, hidden gem travel spots.
It's also predicted that Canadians will seek out more unusual and unique travel experiences, like searching for the world's hottest chili pepper or embarking on a UFO or alien spotting tour.
Some travellers (19%) also reported wanting to buy a one-way ticket in 2023 to "follow their instinct wherever it takes them."
Wellness travel
"Mind, body and soul" wellness is expected to be "taken to the next level" in 2023, with travellers adopting a "no holds barred" approach to getting both relaxation and pleasure during their getaways.
A quarter of Canadians will "aim to find peace at a silent retreat," but many others will take peace and pleasure up a notch.
"Alternative substances such as cannabis or plant-based psychedelics like ayahuasca or mushrooms will become a more mainstream offering," says Booking.com, noting that 31% of Canadians are interested in incorporating this kind of experience into their travels in 2023.
"Erotic escapes," are also predicted to become more of the norm, like polyamorous retreats, bondage camps and "resorts dedicated to helping people discreetly delve into specific fetishes and kinks."
Splurge-worthy travel
Canadian travellers will be more mindful of how to get the most bang for their buck in their vacations in 2023, too.
The travel company reports that while "carefree getaways" will still be popular — with 45% of Canadians saying that investing in a vacation is still important — more Canadians will prioritize being budget conscious.
"Over half of Canadian travellers (52%) will look to save money by considering off-season destinations or longer routes on the journey, while the majority (57%) will be planning travel more in advance in the hope of securing a better deal," it says.
However, the predicted saving habits don't mean that travellers won't be planning lavish vacations.
According to Booking.com, 42% of travellers say they plan to be more indulgent in their spending while on vacation to make up for the lack of travel over the last couple of years, while 32% say they'll "spend lavishly" in order to make the experience worth it.