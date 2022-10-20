The Top Winter Destinations For Canadians Were Revealed & They Might Not Be Where You Think
These sunny locations are perfecting for escaping the snow!
Winter is coming! If you're looking to escape the Canadian cold and snow when it hits, a new list of sunny destinations perfect for winter travel has been revealed, and it's sure to inspire your wanderlust.
VRBO has released for the first time a list of the best sunny places to visit for Canadians looking to escape the winter months, naming 10 warm locales, including beaches and deserts.
VRBO, which operates an online rental marketplace, also included a selection of "show-stopping" vacation homes in each region, selecting the homes based on criteria including "premium amenities, ample space and outstanding reviews."
What are the best places for Canadians to go to for winter?
According to VRBO, Canadians will want to head to Akumal, Mexico, located in the country's Riviera Maya between Tulum and Cancun, and known for its white-sand beaches and turquoise water.
For a place to stay, VRBO recommends this lush "private artist retreat," a stunning villa that comes with a luxurious pool and hot tub and sleeps eight people.
Next on the list is Destin, Florida, which sits on the Gulf of Mexico and is another spot known for its sugary beaches and emerald-green water.
It's said that winter may actually be the best time to visit Destin, when there are fewer crowds, bigger savings, and pleasant, mild weather.
For accommodations, VRBO recommends this five-bedroom beach house, which comes with a beautiful in-ground pool and offers scenic views of the water.
The third locale on the list is another U.S. destination. The travel company recommends that Canadians escape to Galveston, Texas, an island city on the Gulf Coast of the state.
In winter, Canadians can enjoy sunny, mild weather and take advantage of fun attractions like Moody Gardens, an educational centre with three pyramids housing an aquarium and other discovery centres.
They can also visit the Pleasure Pier, which has tons of midway rides and retail stores or enjoy a day at one of the city's scenic beaches.
For a place to stay while you're there, VRBO suggests this coastal Florida-esque house with major beachy vibes that's located just steps from the water.
Other locations on the list include Maui, Hawaii, where visitors can enjoy the island's famous golden beaches and lush waterfalls, and Phoenix, Arizona, which typically sees about 300 days of sunshine in a year.
Top winter destinations for Canadians
- Akumal, Mexico
- Destin, Florida
- Galveston, Texas
- Guanacaste, Costa Rica
- Maui, Hawaii
- Palm Springs, California
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- South Padre Island, Texas
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.