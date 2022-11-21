This Is The Best Day To Book Flights In Canada & No, It's Not Black Friday Or Cyber Monday
You can score major discounts on flights, hotels and rental cars! ✈️
If you're looking to book a cheap vacation from Canada, it turns out that holding off on purchasing flights during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales could actually help you score a better deal.
According to online travel marketplace Hopper, the best day to find the cheapest prices and biggest discounts on flights isn't November 25 or 28 — it's actually Travel Deal Tuesday.
Travel Deal Tuesday, the Tuesday after Cyber Monday — which falls on November 29 this year — is historically the best time to score major deals on flights, hotels, homes and rental cars.
In fact, according to Hopper, Travel Deal Tuesday sees over 50% more deals than Black Friday and 30% more deals than Cyber Monday.
Last year, the marketplace says "savvy" shoppers were able to save around $300 on domestic flights and over $1,000 on international flights thanks to Travel Deal Tuesday.
And, in 2022, even bigger discounts are expected.
Travel Deals Tuesday offers
On November 29, Hopper is offering discounts with savings of over $100 to destinations like Bali, Lisbon, Tokyo, Rome, Aruba and Santorini.
It's also offering up to 50% off hotels and 20% off select rental cars in the Hopper App.
According to Hopper, some of the airlines participating in Travel Deal Tuesday include Canadian carriers like Air Transat, which is offering promotional fares from Toronto to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida, as well as discounts on flights from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Miami, Florida.
Other Canadian airlines will have in-app promotions in partnership with Hopper, like Porter Airlines, which is offering $50 in Carrot Cash (Hopper's rewards program, which can be used towards most flight and hotel bookings) on select flights in the U.S. & Canada, and Canada Jetlines, which is offering $50 in Carrot Cash on flights to Toronto.
Other airlines participating in Travel Deal Tuesday include Icelandair, Singapore Airlines, Aer Lingus (the flag carrier of Ireland), and Aerolineas Argentinas, Argentina's largest airline.
In previous years, Hopper has said that the best time to score a deal is in the early morning between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
So set that alarm, travellers!
