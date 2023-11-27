Air Canada & WestJet's Cyber Monday Sales Are Live — Here's Which To Shop For Cheap Flights
The airlines are offering deals on over 180 destinations! ✈️
Pack your bags! Air Canada and WestJet's Cyber Monday sales have gone live, and the Canadian airlines are offering tons of deals on so many dreamy destinations.
The airlines are offering cheap flights to locations including Canada and the U.S., the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, and you won't want to wait to book a flight.
While each airline is offering similar deals, there are some differences between Air Canada and WestJet's Cyber Monday sales — here's a breakdown of what each carrier is offering so you can plan out your vacation.
Air Canada Cyber Monday sale
The Air Canada Cyber Monday sale has discounts on Air Canada Vacations packages and flights around the world.
The airline is offering 25% off the base fare on flights to Canada and the U.S., which you can book using the promo code CYBERNA.
The discount is applicable to economy, premium economy, and business class flights with Air Canada for travel until October 23, 2024.
With the deal, you can find cheap flights from Toronto to Vancouver for $132 one-way, or book a trip from YYZ to sunny Orlando, Florida for $168, one way.
The Air Canada sale also has deals to Mexico and the Caribbean, with travellers able to save 20% on flights with the code CYBERSUN, and is also offering $100 off the base fare on flights to destinations in South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, Asia, Australia and New Zealand with the code 100CYBER.
If you're looking to book an all-inclusive vacation, the airline is also offering 40% off select vacation packages to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, as well as on new bookings of select flight and hotel packages to the U.S., with departures between December 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.
The sale is valid until November 27, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
WestJet Cyber Monday sale
WestJet is also offering a host of Cyber Monday deals, with discounts on over 100 destinations.
Travellers can get up to 25% off of base fares on flights to Canada and the U.S., as well as 20% off the base fare on flights to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe and Asia with the discount code 2H8T3MH.
With the discount, you can get flights from Toronto to Calgary for as low as $162 one-way, or find cheap flights from Vancouver to Montreal for $148 one-way.
The airline is also offering deals on vacation packages, as well as savings of up to $270 on select resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic with a minimum 7-night stay.
Under this deal, you can save $270 by booking a 7-night getaway at resorts like the Hilton Playa del Carmen the Hyatt Zilara Cancun and the Wyndham Alltra Vallarta in Mexico.
No code is needed to score the vacation deals, with package pricing automatically reflecting the discount.
The Cyber Monday offers are valid on all WestJet wholly operated destinations on basic, economy, premium economy, and business class flights.
To take advantage of the deals, be sure to book by November 27, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. MT.
Happy travels!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.