Here's How Much Business Class Costs On Canada's Major Airlines & Some Are Surprisingly Cheap
They offer some pretty sweet perks, too.
If you're looking to travel in style, the words "business class" might come to mind, but it can be difficult to determine where you'll get the most bang for your buck.
Some of Canada's major airlines offer a pretty luxurious business-class experience, complete with priority boarding and baggage services, spacious, comfortable seats and indulgent dining options.
With airlines like Qatar Airways, charging upwards of $38,000 for some business class flights, you'd be forgiven for thinking you need to take out a mortgage to afford a business class flight in Canada, but some ring in at a surprisingly cheap price.
If you're trying to figure out which airline to book with, here's what you can expect on some of Canada's major airlines' business cabins, including how much you'll need to fork out.
Air Canada business class
Seats in Air Canada's Signature Class cabin.
Air Canada
Air Canada's business class is their highest class in lieu of a first-class option. It's offered on flights within North America and to and from the Caribbean and Central America.
For other international routes, Air Canada has its Signature Class Cabin, formerly called its International Business Class.
Those who fly in Air Canada's business class get perks like access to the airline's Maple Leaf lounges, larger seats with more room and guaranteed access to a window or aisle, and all-inclusive meal tray — including a hot casserole, salad and vinaigrette, bread roll and dessert — for flights over 2 hours in length.
The airline's Signature Class takes things to the next level.
According to Air Canada, this class is offered exclusively when flying to and from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and South America on the airline's Boeing 787, 777 and Airbus A330 aircraft.
In this class, flyers are treated to personal pod-style seats, which come complete with a massage function and can lie completely flat so you can easily catch some Z's.
Passengers also get a pillow, duvet and mattress pad as well as an amenity kit and a CleanCare+ kit containing a mask, antiseptic wipes, and hand sanitizer.
In terms of food, Signature class passengers will be served a similar all-inclusive meal as that of business, although in this class, a hot snack option will be served mid-trip, and a snack basket will be available throughout the flight.
As far as pricing, Air Canada's North American business class varies by route, but, for example, a trip from Toronto to Vancouver on November 25 could cost as low as $926 one way.
WestJet business class
WestJet's business class has similar features to Air Canada's with some extra touches, including private pods where you can lie flat, pillows and blankets on every seat and privacy screens.
On North American flights, passengers can get alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, "contemporary, Canadian and globally inspired hot meals" as well as an exclusive selection of snacks.
On flights to Europe and the U.K., passengers can also enjoy individually wrapped blankets and pillows and Matt & Nat amenity kits featuring skin care products from top Canadian brands, in addition to the offerings on North American flights.
WestJet business class flights come in a little bit higher than that of Air Canada, with a Toronto to Vancouver flight on November 25 costing $1,164.26 one way.
Air Transat business class
Air Transat offers a unique "Club Class" which reviewers have likened to a budget-friendly business class, saying it falls somewhere past premium economy.
This class offers similar amenities to the business classes of Air Canada and WestJet, including a "comfort kit," and luxurious meal options like coq au vin, osso buco and mushroom ravioli.
They also offer similar baggage and seat services, including two free checked bags, and priority boarding and baggage handling.
While Air Transat doesn't offer any kind of personal pod-style seating or lie-flat seating, the airline's prices may make up for it.
For a Club Class flight on Air Transat from Toronto to Vancouver, flyers would have to pay $590, a much more digestible price than that of other airlines for similar services.
While none of these are necessarily "cheap," when compared with the price of a normal airline ticket, all three options could be considered surprisingly affordable when you consider how much you can get for your money.
For most of us, flying business class won't be an everyday option, but could make for a nice treat!
Which business class is the best?
According to the 2022 World Airline Awards, the world's best business class isn't in Canada.
That title went to Qatar Airways, although Canada did feature in some of the awards' other categories.
Air Canada was named the eighth best for the world's best business class lounges, and was found to be sixth best when it came to the top business class airline lounge catering.
The airline also earned the title for the best business class onboard catering in North America.