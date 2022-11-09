Here's What You Get In Air Canada's Different Flight Classes & Which Is Worth Your Money
This is what you can expect to pay for Air Canada's business, premium economy and economy classes.👇
Looking to upgrade your travel experience? Airlines like Air Canada offer a host of luxurious services in their higher-class cabins, with things like free drinks, complimentary meals and snacks, and other amenities that you won't get in economy.
If you're wondering what the difference is between economy and business class on Air Canada, we've broken down the different classes you can book with the airline, including the perks you get and how much more each will cost you.
From what meals are included to how much legroom you'll have, here are the differences between Air Canada's economy, premium economy and business class flights.
Air Canada economy class
Air Canda's Airbus A330 economy cabin.
Details: Economy is Air Canada's base class, and is usually their cheapest option for flights.
That being said, there are still quite a few amenities economy passengers get to enjoy. In fact, the airline recently announced new luxurious upgrades to its economy cabins, including new meals by a celebrated Canadian chef.
On international economy flights, Air Canada passengers get things like free headphones and a pillow and blanket, as well as complimentary drinks and meals created by Montreal Chef Jérôme Ferrer.
They can also enjoy regional appetizers reflecting the destination's cuisine on certain international flights, as well as a new dessert service.
On flights within North America and to the Caribbean, passengers can get some of the same amenities like headphones and a pillow and blanket for a small fee, but can also enjoy a wide variety of new Air Canada Bistro meals and snacks, and meals boxes curated by Ferrer on some flights.
Price: While prices vary depending on where you're flying and when, as an example, an economy flight from Vancouver to Toronto on November 30 could cost as low as $138 one way.
Air Canada premium economy class
Air Canada's premium economy cabin.
Details: Air Canada's premium economy class is essentially the middle ground between their highest and lowest classes.
Premium economy offers more seat space than economy, with more recline, larger seats and more space between each seat.
Premium economy passengers also get things like complimentary headphones and a pillow and blanket, as well as a "CleanCare+ Kit" containing hand sanitizer, a mask and antiseptic wipes, as well as an amenity kit on international flights.
Meals are also a step up from that of economy. In addition to the drink service offered on international economy flights, on flights departing North America, premium economy passengers will get a pre-packaged meal box featuring a main course by Ferrer, as well as a light meal prior to landing and a mid-flight sandwich on some routes.
In terms of services, premium passengers can check two bags for free and enjoy priority boarding, check-in and baggage handling.
Price: A similar flight from Vancouver to Toronto in Air Canada's premium economy cabin comes up at $758 one way.
Air Canada business class
Air Canada's Signature Class cabin.
Details: Air Canada's business class is its highest class of plane cabins, and, as you may guess, comes with even more perks (as well as a higher cost).
Business class is offered on flights within North America and to and from the Caribbean and Central America.
For other international routes, Air Canada has its Signature Class Cabin, formerly called its International Business Class.
On business class flights within North America, passengers can get perks like larger seats with more recline that provide access to either the aisle or window, access to the airline's swanky Maple Leaf Lounges and an all-inclusive meal tray on flights longer than two hours.
They also get to enjoy priority services like an exclusive check-in space, a dedicated boarding area and priority baggage handling.
In Signature Class, which is offered on select routes, passengers can enjoy lie-flat, pod-style seats, complete with a pillow, duvet and mattress pad in addition to an amenity kit and a CleanCare+ kit.
They can also take advantage of concierge and chauffeur services, and enjoy complimentary meals and premium amenities like Molton Brown skincare products in Air Canada's exclusive Signature Suites.
In terms of dining, passengers will be able to enjoy an all-inclusive meal or tray with a hot casserole, appetizer, salad, dessert, bread roll, cheese and crackers.
They'll also get a hot snack option served mid-flight, and will be able to take advantage of a snack basket that will be available throughout the trip.
Price: As you can imagine, business class comes with a higher price than Air Canada's other cabin classes, although compared to airlines like Emirates, it could even be considered fairly cheap.
For a similar flight to Toronto from Vancouver, a business class flight with Air Canada rings up at as low as $885.
Interestingly, this isn't as much more as you'd imagine than the price for a similar premium economy trip, if you want to go luxe on a short hall flight, it might be worth the splurge!
Bon voyage!