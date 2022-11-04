A New Deal Means Air Canada Passengers Could Fly On Emirates Planes & They're So Much Nicer
Canadians will now have access to the "world's best economy class." 👀✈️
A new partnership between Air Canada and Dubai-based airline Emirates means that customers of the Canadian carrier could soon have access to new routes and swanky aircraft.
On November 1, the two airlines announced a codesharing partnership that would make it easier for Canadians to travel to tons of sunny destinations.
Codesharing is a partnership between two airlines that allows an airline to place its identification code on the flight schedules of another airline.
It will allow customers of the two carriers to fly to 46 destinations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and South Asia.
According to a news release, Air Canada will place its code on routes operated by Emirates from its Dubai hub, expanding the airline's reach and unlocking destinations including Colombo, Dhaka, Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore for Canadians.
With the partnership, Emirates flyers will also be able to book flights to and from points in Canada beyond Toronto, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver.
It also means that Air Canada passengers could fly on Emirates' luxurious aircraft, which have won numerous awards and were even named as having the world's best economy class for 2022.
According to the release, tickets are available for sale to 35 markets for travel effective December 1, and 11 additional markets will be added "pending final regulatory approval."
What is special about Emirates?
Emirates is a five-star airline considered to offer a luxurious travel experience, particularly in its business and first-class cabins.
Emirates' first-class cabins on their A380 planes are "as close as it comes to your own private jet," with private pod-style seating, gourmet meals, an on-board shower and spa and an on-board lounge.
However, if you're opting to save a bit and fly economy, the airline still offers some luxe touches.
In their economy class, Emirates offers, among other things, "multicourse meals showcasing the flavours of [a] destination," complimentary drinks, and complimentary reusable amenity kits containing socks, eyeshades, a toothbrush and toothpaste on long-haul flights.
