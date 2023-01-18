A TikToker Is Sharing Tips For In-Flight Showers During Turbulence & The Reactions Are Gold
"I didn't even know planes had showers."
Emirates is known as a luxury airline with its private suites and gourmet meals, but perhaps one of its most luxurious features isn't as widely known.
In a video talking about turbulence, a TikToker showed their followers an inflight shower option available to travellers on Emirates flights and it's stirring up a lot of hilarious reactions online.
In the video, TikToker @luxetravelcouple focuses on what a passenger should do if the plane hits turbulence while they're showering.
"One of the questions we most frequently get asked is what happens in the event of turbulence if you happen to be showering in the Emirates A380 first class shower spas," the TikToker says in her video.
She then goes on to demonstrate that a person should sit and hold onto the railing inside the shower.
"There's no need to return to your seat unless there's an emergency," they say before adding that speakers in the shower will also inform passengers what to do.
@luxetravelcouple
Replying to @Tak Am here’s what to do in case of turbulence mid shower on the Emirates a380 shower spa’s 🚿 #planetok #emirates #emiratesfirstclass #emiratesa380 #firstclass #firstclassflight #firstclasstravel
With over 5.9 million views and counting, a lot of people are sarcastically pointing out that it's not a situation they expect themselves to be in anytime soon.
"Can't relate 😂😂" one person commented while another said, "I don’t know why tik tok thinks I need the first class algorithm 😂 I will never have this problem."
One viewer was horrified by the TikToker walking around the Emirates bathroom with her bare feet.
"GET YOUR BARE FEET OFF THE FLOOR OH MY GOD," the comment reads.
However, @luxetravelcouple assured viewers that the showers are cleaned by a "dedicated shower spa attendant" in between appointments.
One person made a fair observation writing, "I didn't even know planes had showers."
Another TikToker questioned why they would ever need to shower on a plane.
Perhaps, the better question is how much this type of shower in the air costs.
The TikToker answered that in the comments writing, "Depends on the leg, this flight in particular DXB [Dubai] to Mel [Melbourne] approx $14,000."
Others highlighted possibilities about what could happen during a possible inflight emergency onboard.
"Imagine on an emergency you need to return to your seat in a towel 😅." That would not be fun!
For those of you wondering what a shower appointment looks like, The Luxe Travel Couple has another video that gives a full tour of the bathroom.
@luxetravelcouple
Replying to @Heii💗 A look inside the famous Emirates first class showers on the A380 🚿 comment if this is on your bucket list 😍 #firstclasstravel #planetok #emiratesfirstclass #firstclassflight #emiratesfirstclass
Each shower appointment is 30 minutes and gives the passenger five minutes of water for their shower.
The passenger will also get fresh towels, a range of premium toiletries, including Bvlgari perfume and body lotion, and will have access to a hair dryer.
Oh, and the floor is heated too which is a bonus!
There are two bathrooms in the Emirates A380 first class, each one shared by only seven passengers.
With options like taking showers 40,000 feet in the air, it's no surprise Emirates was named the world's best airline last year.
We just wish the tickets were more affordable!