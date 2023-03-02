7 Passengers Were Hurt By 'Turbulence' On A Flight & Photos Show Total Chaos In The Cabin
A passenger said the flight went into "free fall."
Seven passengers on a Lufthansa flight travelling from Texas to Germany were hospitalized after “significant turbulence” on the flight that forced it to make an emergency landing, reported NBC News.
The flight made an emergency landing at around 9:10 p.m. at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to flightaware.com.
Passengers from the flight have described the ordeal as a terrifying experience, with the plane apparently going through a drop that sent food and people flying through the cabin.
The flight experienced turbulence over Tennessee after taking off from Austin and was originally headed to Frankfurt, reported New York Post.
The plane reportedly plummeted 300 feet because of a storm that was taking place over Tennessee and North Carolina.
According to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) obtained by CBS News, crew members on the flight reported that the plane encountered "severe turbulence" at an altitude of approximately 37,000 feet. The FAA is now investigating.
\u201c#Breaking per @FAANews The crew reported encountering severe turbulence at 37,000 feet altitude over Tennessee. The Airbus A330 was flying from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany. The FAA will investigate.\u201d— Ryan Sprouse (@Ryan Sprouse) 1677729414
Lufthansa also confirmed that the plane “encountered brief but severe turbulence about 90 minutes after takeoff” in an email statement to The Washington Post.
Passengers from the flight have been sharing their experiences on social media since the incident occurred.
The husband of one passenger has been sharing images his wife took from the aftermath on Twitter, and the images show food and personal belongings scattered down the aisles of the plane.
“My wife was on that flight," tweeted Stryker Fadhel. “This is what the inside looked like food everywhere, people who didn't have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly cause it came as surprise without seat belt sign on and lightning hit the plane badly went 1k ft down & up pilot said.”
\u201c@troycpope @Dulles_Airport My wife was on that flight she sent this pic This is what the inside looked like food everywhere, people who didn't have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly cause it came as surprise without seat belt sign on and lighting hit the plane badly went 1k ft down & up pilot said\u201d— Troy Pope (@Troy Pope) 1677730681
Fadhel shared more images and videos in a separate tweet showing utter chaos in the cabin.
A passenger on the flight told The Washington Post that the turbulence occurred during dinner service, and the plane went into “free fall.”
According to the passenger, people and food “went flying into the air, hitting and even damaging the ceiling of the plane.”
The passenger shared that others were “badly hurt,” and one passenger was taken off the aircraft in a wheelchair after landing.
Another passenger told CNN that the turbulence hit during dinner service.
"There suddenly was a wind shear, the plane increased altitude, then we fell 1,000 feet,” she told the outlet. “It was like unexpectedly free-falling for five seconds off the top of a rollercoaster, plates and glassware were up at the ceiling, and my purse from the floor flew behind me to the right.”
Lufthansa offered to pay passengers for their hotel room and taxi but did not cover any additional costs endured by the passengers due to the incident, reported The Washington Post.
The injured passengers were taken to hospital after the incident, CNN reports.