Video Shows JetBlue Passengers Begging To 'Get The Hell Off' After Three Aborted Landings
"We’re six hours into a three-hour flight!"
A JetBlue plane flying from Cancun to New York struggled to land three times because of bad weather, and passengers were begging the crew to be let off the aircraft.
The final destination of the JetBlue flight 1852 was JFK airport in New York City, but after three aborted landing attempts, the plane ended up landing at Newark Liberty International airport instead, reported the Independent.
Video posted by one passenger on TikTok shows the moment when people officially hit their limit with the up-and-down delays, which happened last Thursday.
In the video, the crew informs the passengers that they'll be taking off from Newark and heading back to JFK, and the passengers get super salty about the news.
“You are putting everybody and our lives at risk," one passenger said. "I was scared. The weather wasn’t good. This airplane was going down.”
Another passenger chimed in and added: “You can arrest me, but I don’t want to go back up in the air.”
“Officer, my kids, are panicking, people are sick back there, we’ve gotta get off this plane. It’s dangerous,” another frustrated passenger said to the crew, while going on an extended rant about the situation.
“We tried to land four times already. It’s dangerous. We’re scared to fly; we wanna get off. I don’t wanna go to jail, but it’s not right. We’re six hours into a three-hour flight,” he added.
He ended his rant by saying: “everybody wants to get the hell off,” prompting everyone else on the plane to join in with agreement.
Sabrina, the passenger who recorded the entire ordeal, posted a follow-up storytime explaining exactly what happened.
She said the plane was delayed because of bad weather, but when they finally took off, it was smooth sailing for the majority of the ride until it was time to land.
“The pilot announced that we were going to descend. We tried one time, and the pilot couldn’t touch down. So then he goes back up again to try again, and the turbulence was traumatizing. It was bumpy; it was shaking; there were kids; as seen in the video, the guy said passing out in the back, throwing up. People were nauseous, and people were traumatized."
Thirty minutes after they landed at Newark, the passengers were told that the plane would be refuelling to take them back to JFK, which is when everyone started freaking out in Sabrina's video.
“They basically forced us to go back to JFK, saying it would take hours for customs to open up at Newark,” said Sabrina in the video.
“And they told us, you know, if we went back to JFK, it would be 20 minutes, and I think from when they said that to when we finally got to JFK it was two to three hours later.”
JetBlue offered each passenger $50 in flight credits for the inconvenience, the New York Post reports.
"Without proper customs processing available for the flight at Newark, the aircraft remained on the ground for 60 minutes and once the weather cleared departed again for JFK where it safely landed," a JetBlue spokesperson told the paper.
"We apologize for the inconvenience this weather-related diversion created."