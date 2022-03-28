JetBlue Is Launching Its First Flights To Canada & You Can Go To These US Destinations
New airline, new adventures!
Pack your bags and get out the passport, because new flight routes are coming to Canada this summer.
JetBlue Airways, a low-cost American airline, is going to be flying into Canada for the first time ever — with YVR as the destination.
If you live in Vancouver, your summer travel plans to the U.S. might be easier than expected. JetBlue is going to be offering non-stop flights to and from New York and Boston, from the Vancouver Airport.
According to a press release from YVR, the flight route to New York is going to be year-round. Time to get excited for Christmas in the Big Apple!
The flight route to Boston is going to be seasonal though, so take advantage of it while you can.
"We are truly excited to announce that YVR is JetBlue’s first-ever Canadian destination. Starting in summer 2022, JetBlue will be offering two new non-stop services to Vancouver from JFK and Boston," said the press release.
The JetBlue website said that flights from Vancouver to New York (JFK) are going to start on June 9.
The flight route to Boston from Vancouver is set to start on June 16.
Although prices for the flights aren't announced yet, the airline, in general, has great deals. Flights from Boston to New York are starting at just US$33 for dates in May.
If the new flight routes to Canada are anything like that, a vacation will definitely be in order.
Although the airline is not in Canada yet, there are similar low-priced ones to compare it to here. Flair and Swoop airlines both offer competitive flight rates.