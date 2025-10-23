Air Canada is expanding service at Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport with these new US flights
The non-stop flights will take off daily! ✈️
Air Canada is adding new routes to the Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto.
That means you'll be able to travel on these new flights to U.S. destinations from the island airport soon.
It was announced on October 23 that a "major expansion" is happening with Air Canada at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.
That includes new routes to four major U.S. cities and increased daily flights to Canadian cities.
The Canadian airline is launching non-stop return flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York, Boston Logan International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Dulles International Airport in Washington.
Starting in 2026, there will be a four-times-daily return service to New York, three-times-daily return service to Boston, twice-daily return service to Chicago and a daily return service to Washington.
These new flights between Toronto's island airport and American airports will begin after the opening of U.S. Customs Pre-Clearance at Billy Bishop.
It will allow travellers flying to these American destinations to clear U.S. customs before their departure.
All flights of the new Canada-U.S. flights will be operated as Air Canada Express by Air Canada's regional partner Jazz Aviation.
The planes will be 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.
Flights between Billy Bishop and LaGuardia Airport start on March 29, 2026.
Service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Dulles International Airport begins on June 1, 2026.
Then, flights between Billy Bishop and Boston Logan International Airport start on July 1, 2026.
Air Canada is also expanding daily service between Billy Bishop and airports in Ottawa and Montreal.
Beginning in January 2026, there will be nine daily return flights to Montreal and six daily return flights to Ottawa.
Air Canada is now offering free onboard wifi, complimentary onboard premium snacks, beer and wine, and access to the Aspire Air Canada Café for eligible domestic travellers at Billy Bishop.
This is meant to "heighten the customer experience" at Toronto's island airport.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.