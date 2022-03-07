Editions

Flair Airlines Is Launching New Flights From Vancouver To Alaska & They Cost $99 One-Way

A quick trip to Alaska anyone?! ✈️🐻🌲

​Flair Airline employees on a flight. Right: View of an airplane wing from the air.

@flyflairairlines | Instagram

Flair Airlines is launching new flights from Vancouver, B.C. to Anchorage and one-way tickets start at less than $100.

If you've always wanted to visit but never had the chance — now is the perfect time to start booking because YVR is calling your name.

Booking is available through the Flair Airlines website — so start calling up your friends.The seriously cheap flights will start departing from Vancouver International Airport on May 19 and you can already book your seats.

Alaska in the late-spring and summer could be the perfect chance to try a new destination from Vancouver and avoid any rain in B.C.

These cheap flights will be running twice a week which will allow for a few options on departing and returning.

If you're looking for an excuse to visit Alaska — the nature there looks absolutely stunning.

Just imagine all the wildlife you could see there too.

While kayaking, you could spot some whales in Alaska as you immerse yourself in the wilderness.

The opportunities and adventures in Alaska are endless. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, temperatures in Anchorage range from -6 C to 21C through May.

However, in the summer months, temperatures can peak close to 30C.

If you're looking to explore some beautiful trails and hikes — this will be the place to do so.

It's probably time to gather all your buddies and start planning this summer getaway.

Who knows, maybe you'll even end up booking a one-way ticket and enjoying the city so much you'll decide to stay.

Enjoy Alaska!

