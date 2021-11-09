Trending Tags

7 Cheap Flights From Vancouver This Winter That You'll Want To Book ASAP

Hawaii is calling my name ✈️ 🏝

@daniela.mochoa | Instagram, Lukas Gojda | Dreamstime

It's starting to be the time of the year when you just want to escape to a sunny beach and find a cheap flight to get you there.

Vancouver has been pretty sad in terms of weather lately — from storm parades and tornados to never-ending rain and snow.

A trip to escape it all might be just what you need to literally brighten up your mood this winter.

If you're working on a budget though — which honestly who isn't in Vancouver — then you'll want to find some good deals.

Here are cheap flights to get you to the sun ASAP.

Kahului, Hawaii

Price: $478 round trip.

Dates: January 6-13, 2022

Buy tickets here

Palm Springs, California

Price: $243 round trip.

Dates: January 5-12, 2022

Buy tickets here

Los Angeles, California

Price: $320 round trip.

Dates: Janurary 30 - Faburary 6, 2022

Buy tickets here

San José, Costa Rica

Price: $500

Dates: January 19-25, 2022

Buy tickets here

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Price: $576

Dates: January 26 - February 12, 2022

Buy tickets here

San Diego, California

Price: $477

Dates: January 4-11, 2022

Buy tickets here

Cancún, Mexico

Price: $556

Dates: January 18-25, 2022

Buy tickets here

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

