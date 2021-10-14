Trending Tags

These Cheap Flights From Vancouver Will Take You Across Canada For Under $150 Next Month

You can't even buy groceries as cheap as some of these flights!

These Cheap Flights From Vancouver Will Take You Across Canada For Under $150 Next Month
@yvrairport | Instagram, brasilnut | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a long weekend break, or you've got vacation to use up before the end of the year, here are some of the cheapest flights out of Vancouver International Airport in November.

There are some great flight prices if you can be flexible on the dates you travel, according to Skyscanner. Many more flight options and timings are also available.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Toronto

Maximize the cheapest flights by travelling midweek. You can get return flights from Vancouver to Toronto for $127 with Flair Airlines if you travel on November 3 and return on November 10.

If you're hoping for a long weekend, you can travel November 19 and return on November 22 and the flights with Flair Airlines are $105 return.

Ottawa

Ottawa was generally more expensive than some of the other routes mentioned. However, if you fly on November 19 from Vancouver and return on November 26, you can snap up flights for $136 with Flair Airlines. WestJet also have a number of routes which you can combine to suit your timings.

Calgary

If you leave Vancouver for Calgary on November 1 and returning on November 8 costs $105 with Flair Airlines.

If you're looking for a weekend getaway, a 6am flight out of YVR on November 5, arriving back on November 7 costs $108.

Edmonton

There are return flights out of Vancouver to Edmonton on November 19, returning on November 22, for $87 with Flair Airlines. If you don't want to take the 6am flight from Vancouver, WestJet also run a later flight which costs $121 return.

