EN - News
toronto pearson airport

Air Canada Just Updated How Early Pearson Airport Travellers Need To Check-In For Their Flights

The changes are taking off today! ✈️

Air Canada Just Updated How Early Pearson Airport Travellers Need To Check-In For Their Flights
Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime

Attention all Air Canada passengers: if you're travelling out of Pearson Airport anytime soon, you'll have to check-in earlier now.

As of today, October 13, Air Canada is asking passengers out of YYZ to check-in and drop off their bags 90 minutes before their flight is expected to take off. This deadline applies to everyone who is flying down to the U.S. or flying to an international destination.

There will also be a brand new queue system for passengers who are leaving to the States before noon in order to help with the flow. "After you check-in, look for the signage to see which queue you should enter for your flight," the airline tweeted on October 12.

"The aim is to ensure customers have adequate time to catch their flights and to improve customer flow at the airport," an Air Canda spokesperson told Narcity via email and added that the new deadline will aim to reduce congestion at security and customs. "Prior to this, the cut-off was 60 minutes."

A spokesperson for Pearson told Narcity via email that they aren't aware of any other airlines making changes to their check-in times.

Earlier this summer travellers landing at Pearson Airport complained about the long lines at customs and criticized the baggage claim process.

