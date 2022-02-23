Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto pearson airport

Pearson Airport Is Going To Use New Security Scanners That'll Easily See Concealed Weapons

It'll be the first airport to try it out!

Toronto Staff Writer
Pearson Airport Is Going To Use New Security Scanners That'll Easily See Concealed Weapons
@torontopearson | Instagram, Serjio74 | Dreamstime

Let's face it, nobody likes going through a security line at the airport, especially at one as busy as Toronto Pearson.

Well, that may change in the coming months as Pearson is set to get some new security scanners that can quickly detect what's on you and whether it's a threat or not.

In a news release on February 22, Liberty Defense, a company focused on threat detection solutions for concealed weapons, announced that they have the go-ahead for Toronto Pearson Airport to test out their fancy security tech HEXWAVE later on in 2022.

In order to spot out concealed weapons (that are either metallic or non-metallic) in its security portal, HEXWAVE uses 3D radar imaging and AI to detect anything that can be hidden on someone going through.

So, what can fliers expect when it rolls out?

Communications and Media Relations Manager for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Ryan White, told Narcity that this trial is “separate from and does not impact existing security measures at Toronto Pearson, including pre-boarding screening administered by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority.”

As soon as this system is set up at Pearson, fliers won't even have to fish their cell phones or keys out of their pockets anymore because the high-tech security portal will be able to see exactly what's on you without a glitch.

Liberty Defense

"The HEXWAVE is planned to act as an additional layer of security at airports, extending the perimeter of the screened area to include the entrance to the airport itself," the CEO of Liberty Defense said in the announcement.

Pearson will be the very first airport across the world to try out this walkthrough security portal, too.

“The existing security processes in place at Toronto Pearson are robust and effective. We place passenger and staff safety and security as our highest priorities and this means taking a proactive, innovative approach to staying ahead of, and minimizing, emerging threats,” White said.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

toronto pearson airport

Ontario Woman Says Pearson Airport Was 'Absolute Chaos' After Flying In From South Africa

Five COVID-19 tests and one "absolutely bonkers" quarantine hotel experience later, she's finally home.

Courtesy of Cynthia Walker

One Ontario traveller says she had a chaotic journey at Pearson Airport after returning from South Africa earlier this month.

Cynthia Walker, who was visiting her daughter after two years of not seeing each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed to Narcity that trying to get back home to Rockwood, Ontario, was a multiple-step process that included long wait times, a lack of social distancing and a quarantine hotel.

Keep ReadingShow less

Pearson Airport Says Flights Are Being Delayed Due To High Winds Today

You might want to double-check your flight times.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

Garbage cans and trees aren't the only things being disrupted by Toronto's high winds today, Pearson Airport is also taking precautionary measures.

On Thursday, Pearson International Airport warned travellers via Twitter to double-check their flight status due to the "challenging conditions" caused by the weather.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto pearson airport

Pearson Airport Travellers Can Now Get Flights To Mexico & The Caribbean For Under $200

Three new routes were announced this week. ✈️☀️

@torontopearson | Instagram, Gergana Valkova | Dreamstime

There are now a few more flights taking off from Toronto Pearson Airport that can whisk travellers away to sunnier destinations without breaking the bank.

On December 8, the ultra-low-cost Swoop Airlines announced its launch of three brand-new direct flights out of Pearson Airport that will take passengers down to three tropical destinations.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada travel restrictions

Toronto Pearson Says It's Not Testing All Travellers Yet Because The Feds 'Need More Time'

Rolling out the latest restrictions is pretty complicated.👇

Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime, Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Toronto Pearson International Airport has confirmed that it is not testing all incoming international travellers just yet, as the federal government still needs some time to implement the new rules.

On Tuesday, November 30, federal officials announced updated measures for international air travellers entering Canada from outside the U.S. in response to rising concerns about the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Keep ReadingShow less