Pearson Airport Is Warning Travellers To Check Their Flight Status Today Due To Weather
The weather could literally dampen your travel plans.
Anyone who has a flight out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday may want to double-check that the plane's still going to be ready for takeoff.
"Freezing rain has started in S. Ontario, which is impacting flights," Toronto Pearson tweeted out to their followers earlier on March 7.
Right now there are 11 freezing rain weather warnings issued across southern Ontario, where residents in the affected areas could expect to be hit with up to 4 millimetres of the icy precipitation this morning.
"If you're flying into or out of Pearson today, please check your flight status with your airline or on our website before leaving for the airport," the airport added.
Freezing rain has started in S. Ontario, which is impacting flights. If you\u2019re flying into or out of Pearson today, please check your flight status with your airline or on our website before leaving for the airport:https://tpia.co/3HLrMJl— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1646654100
Some flights heading out of Pearson on Monday morning have been delayed by a few hours.
One Flair Airlines flight to Edmonton that was originally set to take off at 7:40 a.m. has been pushed back by nearly eight hours, while one Air Canada trip to Cancun has been delayed by just ten minutes.
Meanwhile, Air Canada Jazz departures to Quebec City, Atlanta, Washington, and Boston have been straight out cancelled this morning.
Arriving flights to Pearson Airport are getting affected, too.
One flight from New Delhi, India, was expected to touch down to Toronto by 5:20 this morning but it's now expected to land four hours later at 9:24 a.m.
While there are some delays coming into the airport this morning, there are also some flights expected to land earlier than scheduled.
Narcity reached out to the Greater Toronto Airport Authority for additional comments but did not immediately hear back before this article was published.