Pearson Airport Is Getting Some Cheap Flights To NYC & Las Vegas For Under $100

There will also be cheap flights from Toronto to Nashville! ✈️

Toronto Staff Writer
Sean Pavone | Dreamstime

Planning a vacation abroad can get pretty pricey. But, Toronto Pearson Airport is about to get some new affordable flights to the U.S. that won't break the bank, just in time for a summer vacay!

"Ultra-low fare" airline Swoop announced it's adding more non-stop flights to the U.S., as well as extending its service to sunnier destinations like Palm Springs, San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Orlando.

And, the best part? Introductory fares for the flights will have a one-way ticket to any of the locations come out to $99.

Swoop will be flying from Pearson Airport to Las Vegas three times a week starting May 20.

Starting May 26, there will be non-stop flights from Toronto to Nashville four times a week. Then, starting May 30, fliers can visit the "Windy City" (a.k.a. Chicago), with flights from Toronto five times a week.

Starting June 20, Swoop will fly from Toronto Pearson Airport to New York's JFK airport five times a week. Those looking to travel to beachier spots can look forward to flights heading to Orlando's Sanford International Airport and to St.Pete-Clearwater International Airport in the Tampa Bay area.

Swoop will also fly from Hamilton International Airport to Las Vegas twice a week starting on June 23, as well as Orlando.

This new expansion shortly follows the airline's announcement that it will have more direct flights from Toronto to Canada's East Coast, with Pearson travellers able to fly to cities like Charlottetown and Saint John for under $60.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

