Pearson Airport Is Getting Super Cheap Flights To The East Coast & They'll Cost Under $60

There's also going to be more super affordable flights to other Canadian cities. ✈️

Toronto Staff Writer
@flyswoop | Instagram, Alpegor | Dreamstime

Torontonians, if you are planning an early summer getaway to visit someplace right by the ocean, look no further, because Pearson Airport is getting some new flights headed straight to the East Coast.

The super-affordable Swoop Airlines announced it is expanding its fleet and domestic routes, which means more flights will be coming in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport right in time for a summer vacay.

"We saw demand for travel return in a very meaningful way over the holidays, signalling that Canadians are ready to reunite with family and friends," Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance for Swoop said in the news release.

While cities across Canada are getting more options to visit other places across the country, part of the expansion includes new direct flights to the East Coast from Toronto.

As of May 2, Toronto Pearson Airport will be having three flights a week taking off to Charlottetown, P.E.I. which starts off at a base fare of $5.14. But, no, the flight won't cost the same as a full Tim Horton's breakfast, but it still will be cheap to travel one way at $59.

Starting May 12, there will be four weekly flights headed to Saint John for $59. The following month, starting June 20, there will be two flights headed to Deer Lake that start at $99 for a one-way trip.

Pearson Airport will also be getting daily flights to Winnipeg through Swoop starting on June 20 for $69. Then on June 22, travellers can head straight to Regina and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for $59 and $69, respectively, and all one-way, of course.

Anyone travelling through Hamilton's airport can also head towards Charlottetown at the start of May for $49, while on May 9 they can take off to Moncton for $79.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

