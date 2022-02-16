Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Announced A Bunch Of New Flights To The US Starting At $99

You can fly from Canada to Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, New York and more! 👇

Trending Editor
'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Announced A Bunch Of New Flights To The US Starting At $99
Boarding1now | Dreamstime

Calling all travellers! Canada's "ultra-low fare airline" Swoop is expanding its flight routes to the United States this summer and the price of one-way tickets starts at $99.

On February 15, the company announced that it will expand its services by adding non-stop flights from Canada to New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The airline is also extending its current services to San Diego, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, St. Pete-Clearwater, Orlando (Sanford) and Phoenix (Mesa) into the summer season.

It means the company will fly to 11 American destinations this summer, promising "ultra-not-expensive flights" from Toronto, Hamilton and Edmonton.

It's offering "introductory fares" for eligible dates in June and July 2022, with prices starting at $99 for one-way trips to places like Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando, Palm Springs and more.

If you don't fancy a trip across the border, the budget airline also flies to multiple Canadian destinations, including cities like Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Victoria, Halifax, Regina, Saskatoon, Charlottetown and St. John's, among others.

It's one of the few airlines expanding their services right now after big-name companies like Air Canada and WestJet announced reduced routes in early 2022 due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Like Swoop though, Canada's newest budget airline, Lynx Air, has been introducing new flights to places like B.C. and Alberta.

As of February 28, Canada's travel rules are changing and the updated measures will make it easier for travellers to go abroad, particularly as testing requirements will ease and the government's Travel Health Notice will no longer warn against all non-essential international travel.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

pearson airport

Pearson Airport Is Getting Some Cheap Flights To NYC & Las Vegas For Under $100

There will also be cheap flights from Toronto to Nashville! ✈️

@flyswoop | Instagram, Sean Pavone | Dreamstime

Planning a vacation abroad can get pretty pricey. But, Toronto Pearson Airport is about to get some new affordable flights to the U.S. that won't break the bank, just in time for a summer vacay!

"Ultra-low fare" airline Swoop announced it's adding more non-stop flights to the U.S., as well as extending its service to sunnier destinations like Palm Springs, San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Orlando.

Keep ReadingShow less
interprovincial travel

Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Just Announced More Flights Into BC & Alberta

You can go from Vancouver to Toronto for $69!

Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

Pack your bags, because Lynx Air is making that much-needed vacation way more affordable if you live in B.C. and Alberta.

The "ultra-affordable" airline just launched this year and is now expanding to more routes throughout Canada. The airline just announced that its network now includes flights in Victoria — its latest West Coast edition.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada travel restrictions

The Feds Are Facing More Pressure To Scrap Canada's 'Obsolete & Out Of Step' Travel Rules

Airlines, airports, doctors and more are calling for a change.👇✈️

timetotravelca | Twitter, Ronniechua | Dreamstime

Airlines, airports, travel companies and some doctors are among those now calling on the federal government to loosen Canada's travel restrictions, which they say are "stagnant," "obsolete" and "out of step."

In a release shared on Thursday, February 10, the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable slammed the country's "unnecessary and non-science-based obstacles to international travel, such as the pre-departure and on-arrival PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers."

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto pearson airport

Pearson Airport Is Getting Super Cheap Flights To The East Coast & They'll Cost Under $60

There's also going to be more super affordable flights to other Canadian cities. ✈️

@flyswoop | Instagram, Alpegor | Dreamstime

Torontonians, if you are planning an early summer getaway to visit someplace right by the ocean, look no further, because Pearson Airport is getting some new flights headed straight to the East Coast.

The super-affordable Swoop Airlines announced it is expanding its fleet and domestic routes, which means more flights will be coming in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport right in time for a summer vacay.

Keep ReadingShow less