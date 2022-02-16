'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Announced A Bunch Of New Flights To The US Starting At $99
You can fly from Canada to Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, New York and more! 👇
Calling all travellers! Canada's "ultra-low fare airline" Swoop is expanding its flight routes to the United States this summer and the price of one-way tickets starts at $99.
On February 15, the company announced that it will expand its services by adding non-stop flights from Canada to New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The airline is also extending its current services to San Diego, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, St. Pete-Clearwater, Orlando (Sanford) and Phoenix (Mesa) into the summer season.
It means the company will fly to 11 American destinations this summer, promising "ultra-not-expensive flights" from Toronto, Hamilton and Edmonton.
It's offering "introductory fares" for eligible dates in June and July 2022, with prices starting at $99 for one-way trips to places like Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando, Palm Springs and more.
If you don't fancy a trip across the border, the budget airline also flies to multiple Canadian destinations, including cities like Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Victoria, Halifax, Regina, Saskatoon, Charlottetown and St. John's, among others.
It's one of the few airlines expanding their services right now after big-name companies like Air Canada and WestJet announced reduced routes in early 2022 due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.
Like Swoop though, Canada's newest budget airline, Lynx Air, has been introducing new flights to places like B.C. and Alberta.
As of February 28, Canada's travel rules are changing and the updated measures will make it easier for travellers to go abroad, particularly as testing requirements will ease and the government's Travel Health Notice will no longer warn against all non-essential international travel.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.