Canada's Brand New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Just Announced Its First Flights

Prices start at just $39 one-way! ✈️

Amzphoto | Dreamstime

Lynx Air has landed in Canada! The "ultra-affordable" Canadian airline has officially launched its booking website and flight tickets are now on sale.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday, January 19, for flights aboard the low-cost carrier.

The airline will serve five destinations: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Kelowna and Winnipeg.

Prices start at $39 for a one-way trip from Kelowna to Vancouver, for example, while tickets from trips between Calgary and Vancouver start at $49. Those hoping to travel between Calgary and Toronto can expect to pay $69 for a single journey, while trips from Vancouver to the 6ix will cost around $79.

The company's first flight will take to the skies on April 7 and will make the journey from Calgary to Vancouver.

According to a press release shared with Narcity, the carrier will offer daily flights between Calgary and Vancouver, with even more trips expected by May 2022.

Toronto will be part of the Lynx network as of April 11, with regular routes to and from Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver.

"The ultra-affordable airline’s network will continue to expand over the following weeks, with two services a week to Kelowna from each of Calgary and Vancouver starting on Friday, April 15, 2022," the press release reads.

Winnipeg will be added by April 19, with twice-weekly trips to Calgary and Vancouver.

According to Merren McArthur, Lynx Air CEO, the airline intends to keep adding new destinations and routes as it ramps up for the summer season.

In November 2021, Lynx Air announced that it would be debuting in Canada, bringing low fares, new aircraft and great customer service.

The company said that it would "adopt the ultra low-cost carrier model" by offering affordable tickets, flexible bookings and more choice to Canadian travellers.

While Lynx Air appears to be ramping up, other Canadian carriers like WestJet, Air Transat and Air Canada continue to announce reduced services and changing timetables due to the impact of COVID-19.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

