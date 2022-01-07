Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Travel

Airlines Across Canada Are Slashing Flights Due To COVID-19 & 'Restrictive' Travel Measures

Air Canada, WestJet and more have suspended popular services. 👇

Airlines Across Canada Are Slashing Flights Due To COVID-19 & 'Restrictive' Travel Measures
Pascal Bernardon | Unsplash, @westjet | Instagram

Multiple Canadian airlines have announced plans to suspend winter flight routes to international destinations due to factors associated with the Omicron variant.

This week, Air Canada became the latest company to confirm an updated schedule for early 2022, citing "the current pandemic context." It suspended flights to some tourist hot spots in places like the Caribbean and Cuba, among others.

Days earlier, Transat A.T. told Global News that almost 30% of its flights would not go ahead in January and February. The travel company said the Omicron variant, passenger cancellations and the federal government's "restrictive measures" were responsible for the changes.

Flight tracking service FlightAware reported that on Thursday alone, Air Canada cancelled 12% of its flights, while WestJet cancelled 17%.

WestJet has cancelled almost 15% of its scheduled flights in January as the Canadian carrier is faced with staffing shortages due to the Omicron variant.

In a statement on December 30, WestJet's Interim President and CEO Harry Taylor said that "despite all contingency planning, in addition to hiring back thousands of WestJetters to safely support peak operations, we find ourselves no longer able to predictably resource our planned schedule due to Omicron impact."

Taylor went on to call for federal and provincial governments to take "urgent" action to minimize disruptions for the industry.

Most passengers facing cancellations and suspended services will qualify for refunds from the airlines, with Air Canada promising to get in touch with impacted customers themselves.

While airlines are still permitted to operate and Canadians are still allowed to travel if they want to, the Government of Canada's international travel advisory remains in place.

It warns that international travel is risky right now due to COVID-19 and warns of the chance of being stuck overseas due to changing restrictions.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Here Are 6 Tips To Help You Get Through Another Ontario Lockdown If You're Struggling RN

We spoke to a couple of Toronto psychologists on how to cope during this time.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

With the rapid rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, the Ontario government made the call to reintroduce some lockdown measures to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

As of January 5, a modified step two was put in place, imposing restrictions such as five-person gathering limits indoors, and indoor dining, gyms, and movie theatres being temporarily shut down. Some Ontarians are, undoubtedly, fed up with going into another lockdown.

Keep Reading Show less

A School District In BC Said That COVID-19 Contact Tracing Is 'Not Sustainable' Anymore

Schools return on Monday.

Syda Productions | Dreamstime, David Tadevosian | Dreamstime

Parents in a B.C. school district were told that COVID-19 contact tracing is "not sustainable" in schools anymore, with the Omicron variant.

Schools in B.C. are reopening on Monday, January 10, after a delayed start due to the spread of the variant.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's High School Students Reportedly Could Go Back To School Before Elementary Kids

School are currently closed to in-person learning until at least January 17.

Paulo Tardao | Dreamstime

Some students in Ontario may have to wait longer than January 17 to get back to their classrooms.

On January 3, the Ford administration delayed the return to in-person learning until at least January 17. During this time, students across the province are taking their classes remotely.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Top Baby Names In 2021 Were Revealed & Some Common Ones Have 'Fallen In Popularity'

… Did your name just drop down the list? 👇

Lingchor | Unsplash

If your name is Samuel or Lucy, stop reading now! Canada's top baby names of 2021 have been revealed and it looks like some previously-popular names are tumbling down the rankings.

In November, parenting website BabyCenter shared its data on the top 100 most-used baby names for boys and girls in Canada over the last year.

Keep Reading Show less