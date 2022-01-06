Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Quebec Passengers From The Sunwing Party Plane Could Face Hefty Fines & Even Jail Time

Here's everything you need to know about what's happened.👇

Quebec Passengers From The Sunwing Party Plane Could Face Hefty Fines & Even Jail Time
Niloo138 | Dreamstime, @111privateclub | Instagram

The passengers seen drinking, smoking and partying maskless on a Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun could face thousands of dollars in fines and possible jail time, the federal government has confirmed.

In a statement on January 4, the ministers of transport, health, and public safety confirmed that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

"We are aware of unacceptable behavior and cases of non-compliance with mask wearing and other air safety requirements that occurred on a privately chartered flight from Montréal to Cancun on December 30, 2021," reads the notice.

It says that the reports of disruptive behaviour will be taken "very seriously" and said that Transport Canada had already been in contact with Air Transat about the flight in question.

If found to be in non-compliance with Transport Canada regulations, the group could face fines of up to $5,000 for each offence.

That's not all. Providing false information to border officials could result in penalties up to $750,000, six months in jail, or both, if "found guilty under a summary conviction."

"When endangering the lives of others and causing harm, a traveller could be subject to up to three years in prison and/or up to $1 million in fines," the statement adds.

Videos posted on social media show passengers drinking alcohol, singing, dancing and even smoking on board while failing to wear masks or practice physical distancing.

A report from Narcity Quebec suggests some passengers from the same Sunwing flight also attempted to use Vaseline to falsify their COVID-19 test results.

This trip was originally organized by the invitation-only group 111 Private Club. Passengers departed from Montreal on December 30 and were set to return on a Sunwing flight on Wednesday, January 5.

However, in response to the viral videos, multiple airlines announced that they will not permit the passengers to return home on their services. This includes Air Canada, Air Transat and Sunwing itself.

CTV News reports that some of the passengers have already managed to catch a return flight to Canada as of Thursday, noting that at least one person was handcuffed by border agents upon arrival at the Montreal-Trudeau airport.

In response to the incident, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described feeling "extremely frustrated" and said the passengers' behaviour was a "slap in the face."

Speaking on Wednesday, he reiterated that the federal government would continue to investigate the incident and would be taking the matter "extremely seriously."

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Air Canada Is 'Denying Boarding' To The Quebecers Who Partied On A Sunwing Plane

Other airlines also won't be flying the group back to Canada.

John McArthur | Unsplash, @111privateclub | Instagram

After a group of Quebecers were seen partying on a Sunwing plane, Air Canada has said that it is "denying boarding" to the travellers to keep others safe.

On January 5, the airline told Narcity Quebec that it's making this decision based on the information it has relating to what happened on the flight down south.

Keep Reading Show less

Air Transat Says The 'Disruptive Passengers' From Quebec Won't Be Allowed To Board Their Planes

Their original return flight has been cancelled by Sunwing, too. 😬

Colicaranica | Dreamstime, @111privateclub | Instagram

Montreal-based airline Air Transat has announced that the "disruptive" Quebec passengers who were seen partying maskless on a recent Sunwing flight will not be permitted to board its planes to return home.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday — a day after Sunwing confirmed it would not fly the passengers back to Canada — representatives from Air Transat said the group would not be allowed to return home on an Air Transat flight, either.

Keep Reading Show less

Trudeau Says He's 'Extremely Frustrated' By The Quebecers Who Partied On A Sunwing Flight

He calls it "a slap in the face."

@111privateclub | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Justin Trudeau has commented on the Quebecers who were partying on a Sunwing flight and he said he's "extremely frustrated" by it.

During a COVID-19 update on January 5, the prime minister was asked about the group of people from Quebec who were apparently ignoring COVID-19 rules while on a private chartered Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun.

Keep Reading Show less

Sunwing Cancelled The Return Flight For A Group Of Quebecers Who Partied On A Plane

Passengers could face fines of up to $5,000 and more!

@111privateclub | Instagram

The behaviour of a group of Quebecers on a private flight to Mexico at the end of 2021 has led Sunwing to cancel the group's return flight to Canada and fines could be issued to the passengers.

The trip, which was organized by the invitation-only group 111 Private Club, departed Montreal on December 30, 2021, and was scheduled to return from Cancun on January 5, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less